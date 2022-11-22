Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

Benjamin Dean

Benjamin Dean is a London-based celebrity journalist and middle grade author of Me, My Dad and the End of the Rainbow and The Secret Sunshine Project. The King is Dead is his first YA novel. Benjamin can be found on Twitter as @notagainben tweeting about Rihanna and LGBTQ+ culture to his 14500 followers.
 
