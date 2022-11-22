Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+
Shopping Cart
Benjamin Dean
Benjamin Dean is a London-based celebrity journalist and middle grade author of Me, My Dad and the End of the Rainbow and The Secret Sunshine Project. The King is Dead is his first YA novel. Benjamin can be found on Twitter as @notagainben tweeting about Rihanna and LGBTQ+ culture to his 14500 followers.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The King Is Dead
In this YA romantic thriller, James—the shy, handsome, mixed-race heir to the British throne—must choose between love and duty amidst a dangerous scandal and a…