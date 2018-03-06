The misadventures of P.G. Wodehouse’s Bertie Wooster and his incomparable valet, Jeeves, have delighted audiences for nearly a century. Now, bestselling author Ben Schott brings this odd couple back to life in a madcap new adventure that is full of the hijinks, entanglements, imbroglios, and Wodehousian wordplay that readers love. And, by Jove, there’s a hook!





In this escapade, the Junior Ganymede Club (Jeeves’s association of butlers and valets) is revealed to be an arm of the British intelligence service. Jeeves must ferret out a Fascist spy, and only his hapless employer can help. Unfolding in the background are school-chum capers, affairs of the heart, drawing-room escapades, antics with aunts, and sartorial set-tos.









Energized by Schott’s effervescent prose, JEEVES AND THE KING OF CLUBS delights longtime fans and introduces a new audience to the comic joys of these beloved characters.



