The Mistress and the Key

History dictates that in 1752, Benjamin Franklin discovered electricity, and it would soon become the most powerful tool in the American revolution. But as his accomplishments are lauded, Franklin's mysterious connection with Paul Revere and a cabal of powerful alchemists is not discussed.



Hailey Gordon and Nick Patterson find themselves in Philadelphia immersed within the historical mystery of these two famous heroes, winding down a path of concealed information and long-buried links that are known only to a select few who would prefer to keep it that way. The Liberty Bell, Charles Willson Peale's Museum, and the Tomb of The Unknown Revolutionary Soldier are incredibly linked and connected to Franklin, and across the world.



However, Hailey and Nick aren't the only ones after the truth. A woman known as The Heiress, part of a mysterious organization known as The Family, inherited the multi‑generational quest of acquiring the substantial secrets of alchemy that Revere and Franklin may have unlocked. And when the two get in her way, she finds that she must deal with them herself.



In this thrilling new installment from bestselling author Ben Mezrich, the history the world knows may change forever.