The Midnight Ride
The Midnight Ride

by Ben Mezrich

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781538754665

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: November 1st 2022

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

PAGE COUNT: 304

From the celebrated, New York Times bestselling author comes a commercial thriller of an MIT grad student who unwittingly uncovers the hidden connection between the Gardner Museum heist and the most fascinating secret in American history.

THE CARD SHARK: Hailey Gordon is looking to make some fast cash to help pay her tuition when she’s caught counting cards at the Encore casino in Boston. She grabs her winnings and makes her escape. With guards closing in, she dives into an unlocked room to hide . . . only to find a dead body.

THE EX-CON: Recently released from prison, Nick Patterson hasn’t felt hope in a long time, but the job he “inherited” in prison promises to change that. He enters hotel room 633 to find that the person he was supposed to meet has been murdered. Next to the corpse stands a terrified young woman—Hailey Gordon.

THE PROFESSOR: American history professor Adrian Jensen learns of the death of his professional nemesis, Charles Walker, the night after he received Walker’s latest research. Skeptical at first, Adrian nearly deletes the file. But when one small, new detail catches his eye, he makes it his mission to uncover what could be one of the biggest secrets of the Revolutionary War.

All three strangers find themselves on the cusp of an incredible discovery—one that someone is willing to kill to keep buried.

Praise

The Midnight Ride is one hell of a trip, a whirlwind tale of murder, mayhem, secret history, and the greatest art heist of all time. I’m a huge fan of Mezrich’s nonfiction books, and I totally devoured his foray into fiction. The guy is just an all-around amazing writer—and Hailey Gordon is a fabulous character. Highly recommended.”—Douglas Preston, #1 bestselling coauthor of Bloodless
"Cinematic, immersive, and completely entertaining! With The Midnight Ride, Boston gets its own Da Vinci Code, and after you race through these irresistible pages, you will never look at the city the same way again. Impeccably researched and captivatingly told. Standing ovation for this terrific thriller!"—Hank Phillippi Ryan , USA Today bestselling author of Her Perfect Life
"A fast ride, with casino hijinks, art heists, a college student looking for trouble, and a dangerous secret from the past. Talk about tense! Mezrich's book is fun with every twist and turn!"—R.L. Stine, author of Goosebumps and Fear Street
“A plot to savor. Witty, smart, detailed, and highly entertaining. The Midnight Ride is exactly what you’d expect from a master storyteller.”—Steve Berry, New York Times Bestselling Author of the Cotton Malone series
"Mezrich brings his high-energy... This one may very well be his best novel." —Booklist
“I love how Ben Mezrich writes: a mix of observational humor, cinematic descriptions, and detailed investigation.”—Katie Couric Media
