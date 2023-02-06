Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Breaking Twitter
Elon Musk and the Most Controversial Corporate Takeover in History
Description
A rollicking, character-driven narrative by New York Times bestselling author Ben Mezrich, pulling back the curtain on the biggest business story of our time.
BREAKING TWITTER takes readers inside the darkly comic battle between one of the most intriguing, polarizing, influential men of our time—Elon Musk—and the company that represents our culture’s dearest hope for a shared global conversation. From employee accounts within Twitter headquarters to the mission-driven team Musk surrounded himself with, this is the full story from all sides. Can Musk miraculously succeed or will he spectacularly fail? What will that mean to the global town hall that is Twitter? What, really, is Elon’s end goal? The whole world is watching. BREAKING TWITTER will provide ringside seats.
What's Inside
Praise
"Mezrich mans the conveyor belt at the factory that turns raw reality into its eventual slick cinematic depiction." —New York Times
"Mezrich can conjure a scene so vivid that you not only feel like you know the people on the page, but feel as if you’re in the room with
them."—Porchlight