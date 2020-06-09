Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Sam's First Word
Your Baby’s First Word Will Be Dada meets Everybody Poops in this silly story about a baby whose first word — POOP! — isn’t getting the message across.Read More
Everyone in Sam’s family wants her to say their name for her first word. To convince her, Mama sings, Papa tells a story, and Nana draws. Even their neighbor Mr. Theotopolous gets in on the action by performing an epic poem.
Sam definitely has something to say, something urgent, but how can she make her family stop thinking about themselves and listen? When all else fails, she may have to take drastic measures….
This sweetly silly story is read-aloud fun for the whole family, from parents who may end up laughing at themselves to kids who will cheer Sam on to her triumphant finale.
Hardcover
