Bea Birdsong

Bea Birdsong is the author of I Will Be Fierce and other picture books. She is also a writer for the education market and a former teacher who believes in the awesome power of books to educate, entertain, and empower. Bea lives in Greensboro, North Carolina, with her husband, son, and rescue dog. She invites you to follow her on Twitter @beabirdsong and to visit her online at beabirdsong.com.



Holly Hatam is the illustrator of the #1 New York Times bestselling Dear Girl and Dear Boy, as well as Unicorns Are Real, Made by Maxine, and Jack (Not Jackie). Her mission with her art is to spread love, to make meaningful connections, and to create change. Holly lives in Waterloo, Ontario, with her husband and son. She invites you to visit her online at hollyhatam.com.