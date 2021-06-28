Falling for You

From the series that “fans of Susan Wiggs will find…to their liking” comes this irresistible story of a free spirit who falls for the last man she’d ever expect (Library Journal).



Fresh on the heels of an eviction notice, yoga instructor Faith Rotolo lands a lucky break when she inherits a mansion from an estranged relative. After years of traveling light, her nomadic nature is beginning to waver. The quaint town of Sapphire Springs provides a coveted connection to her late mother, and though the house has seen better days, it could finally be a place to call home.



In the aftermath of a messy divorce, single dad Rob Milan is starting over. He’s trading the corporate world for construction, and will do anything to provide a loving stable home for his two daughters. A well-known heritage home he’s admired a long time would be the perfect house to restore, if only the new girl in town would sell.



When Faith decides to keep the deteriorating house, Rob has to settle for renovating it instead. He soon realizes he could benefit from Faith’s positive outlook on life, and Rob’s deep-rooted stability is grounding for laid-back dreamer, Faith. But as their attraction ignites, they discover Faith’s great grandmother’s journals in the attic and uncover a family secret that could be the very thing that tears them apart.