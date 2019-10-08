An ode to the South’s favorite mayonnaise and all the delicious ways to cook with it, by food writer and Duke’s lover Ashley Freeman



Mayonnaise is one of those polarizing culinary debates akin to putting pineapple on pizza. Those who do love mayonnaise know that no mayonnaise is more beloved than Duke’s, a Southern staple with a cult following that is expanding its reach north.



THE DUKE’S MAYONNAISE COOKBOOK won’t just show you how to make the most delicious chicken salad or deviled eggs, but will introduce new approaches to everyday recipes. Think of what mayonnaise actually is: a beautiful emulsification of eggs, oil, and a touch of lemon for acidity, which are all elements vital to cooking and baking. Adding mayonnaise can help you make the flakiest pie crust, the fluffiest scrambled eggs, and the most delicious chocolate cake.



THE DUKE’S MAYONNAISE COOKBOOK is a compilation of recipes inspired by author Ashley Freeman’s travels across the country. From classic favorites like Tomato Pie to unexpected dishes like Miso-Glazed Salmon or Sticky Toffee Puddings, you’ll discover how versatile the South’s favorite mayonnaise really is. And with stories and testamonials from beloved well-known chefs and food writers, THE DUKE’S MAYONNAISE COOKBOOK will be a must-have for loyal fans and newcomers alike.