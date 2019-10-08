Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
From Sh!tshow to Afterglow
Putting Life Back Together When It All Falls Apart
An irreverent guide to rebounding after loss, grief, and all the other cruel crises life throws our wayRead More
Sometimes your foundation crumbles. Sometimes you realize there wasn’t a foundation to begin with. Maybe your relationship ended in a breakup or divorce, or you lost your job, or a loved one died. Whatever crisis showed up to screw with you, it brought everything else crashing down, and suddenly life became confusing, disorienting, out of control. A total shit show. You. Need. Help.
Therein lies the problem: Traditional self-help guides just aren’t for you. You’re an individualist, an iconoclast, a follow-your-own-drumbeat kind of person. The typical sunshine-and-rainbows, “live your best life!” books in the “personal growth” aisle aren’t going to speak to your worldview–you need an embrace-your-weirdness vision for growth and rebuilding.
Enter Ariel Meadow Stallings, who has experienced a few life catastrophes of her own and emerged from them with newfound clarity and strength. In From Sh!tshow to Afterglow, she offers a lifeline of support and outside-the-box thinking for times of crisis and confusion, sharing plenty of tactical tips for getting your shit together. Along the way, she never lets readers forget that sometimes a life has to be taken apart before it can be put back together better than ever.
Without sugar-coating how deeply it sucks to have your world shattered, From Sh!tshow to Afterglow gives readers a reassuring plan to for putting the pieces back together and emerging stronger than ever.
