Girl Forgotten
Girl Forgotten

by April Henry

Christy Ottaviano Books

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316322850

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: March 28th 2023

Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Thrillers & Suspense / Crime

PAGE COUNT: 272

ebook
Piper Gray starts a true-crime podcast investigating a seventeen-year-old cold case in this thrilling YA murder mystery by New York Times bestselling author April Henry. 

Seventeen years ago, Layla Trello was murdered and her killer was never found. Enter true-crime fan Piper Gray, who is determined to reopen Layla’s case and get some answers. With the help of Jonas—who has a secret of his own—Piper starts a podcast investigating Layla’s murder. But as she digs deeper into the mysteries of the past, Piper begins receiving anonymous threats telling her to back off the investigation, or else. The killer is still out there, and Piper must uncover their identity before they silence her forever. 

