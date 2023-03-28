Orders over $45 ship FREE

Girl Forgotten
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Girl Forgotten

by April Henry

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
ebook Hardcover
Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
ebook Hardcover

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm AudioBooks.com AudioBooksNow.com AudioBookstore.com Downpour.com Google Play NookAudioBooks.com

On Sale

Mar 28, 2023

Publisher

Hachette Audio logo

ISBN-13

9781668621103

Genre

Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Thrillers & Suspense / Crime

Description

Piper Gray starts a true-crime podcast investigating a seventeen-year-old cold case in this thrilling YA murder mystery by New York Times bestselling author April Henry. 

Seventeen years ago, Layla Trello was murdered and her killer was never found. Enter true-crime fan Piper Gray, who is determined to reopen Layla’s case and get some answers. With the help of Jonas—who has a secret of his own—Piper starts a podcast investigating Layla’s murder. But as she digs deeper into the mysteries of the past, Piper begins receiving anonymous threats telling her to back off the investigation, or else. The killer is still out there, and Piper must uncover their identity before they silence her forever. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less