



The Camera–the first volume in Adams’ celebrated series of books on photographic techniques–has taught generations of photographers how to harness the camera’s artistic potential. This time-honored handbook distills the knowledge gained through a lifetime in photography and remains as vital today as when it was first published.





Along with visualization, image management, Adams’ famous Zone System, and other keys to photographic artistry, The Camera covers 35mm, medium-format, and large-format view cameras, while offering detailed advice on camera components such as lenses, shutters, and light meters. Beautifully illustrated with photographs as well as instructive line drawings, this classic manual belongs on every serious photographer’s bookshelf.





“Adams is a clear-thinking writer whose concepts cannot but help the serious photographer.” – New York Times





“A master-class kind of guide from an undisputed master.” – Publishers Weekly





Over 1 million copies sold.





Publisher’s Note: This ebook of The Camera works best as a digital companion to the print edition. The ebook was produced by electronically scanning and digitizing a print edition, and as a result, your reading device may display images with halftone or moiré patterns.

Ansel Adams (1902-1984) produced some of the 20th century’s most iconic photographic images and helped nurture the art of photography through his creative innovations and peerless technical mastery.