Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
The Magical World of Moss Gardening
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around February 8, 2016. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
“This is a fascinating books for anyone wanting to truly broaden the range of plants they grow.” —Gardens Illustrated
Moss is an extraordinary plant—it grows without roots, flowers, or stems. Despite being overlooked, in many ways, moss is perfect: it provides year-round color, excels in difficult climates, prevents soil erosion, and resists pests and disease. In The Magical World of Moss Gardening, bryophyte expert Annie Martin reveals how moss can be used in stunning, eco-friendly spaces. The beautifully illustrated guide includes basics on designing and planting a moss garden, and an inspiring tour of the most magical public and private moss gardens throughout the country.
Moss is an extraordinary plant—it grows without roots, flowers, or stems. Despite being overlooked, in many ways, moss is perfect: it provides year-round color, excels in difficult climates, prevents soil erosion, and resists pests and disease. In The Magical World of Moss Gardening, bryophyte expert Annie Martin reveals how moss can be used in stunning, eco-friendly spaces. The beautifully illustrated guide includes basics on designing and planting a moss garden, and an inspiring tour of the most magical public and private moss gardens throughout the country.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
“[An] informative guide to a unique style of gardening.” —Publishers Weekly
“The author flawlessly blends botanical descriptions and artistic sensibilities so that evocative summaries, accompanied by vivid photos, help readers understand the tactile and visual delights of moss, as well as its environmental benefits. . . . perfect for anyone interested in growing moss. A viable alternative to lawns, moss is thoroughly explained in this one-of-a-kind tome from the owner of Mountain Moss Enterprises in North Carolina.” —Library Journal starred review
“Any conversation about the nuanced delights of moss gardening is usually overshadowed by lawn bores wanting to know how to eradicate the stuff. Here is the antidote. Martin’s whistle-stop survey of moss gardens from Japan to North America should convert even diehard moss-militants.” —The Financial Times
“Comprehensive, inspirational, and full of information, this is a fascinating books for anyone wanting to truly broaden the range of plants they grow…a very useful guide.” —Gardens Illustrated
“The bible for mossers.” —Asheville Citizen-Times
“Instead of eradicating this deer-resistant, pest-resistant, rootless, stemless wonder of a plant, Martin tells us how to encourage and cultivate it…Seeing these hushed and serene gardens makes me hope our climate continues to oblige in future summers.” —Pacific Northwest Magazine
“Down-to-earth advice on how to make the best use of bryophytes in the garden, with profiles of 25 of the most useful species.” —The Professional Gardener
“In her new book, Martin offers a realistic path to success with this plan, the ‘other’ green ground cover…Whether you’re a newcomer or a (somewhat) experienced grower who wants a successful moss landscape, the book offers insights and options to help you reach your goal.” —About.com
“As informed and informative as it is beautifully illustrated and thoroughly 'user friendly' in content and presentation, The Magical World of Moss Gardening is very highly recommended.” —Midwest Book Review
“The Magical World of Moss Gardening will encourage and inspire anyone new to moss gardening.” —Pumpkin Beth
“The author flawlessly blends botanical descriptions and artistic sensibilities so that evocative summaries, accompanied by vivid photos, help readers understand the tactile and visual delights of moss, as well as its environmental benefits. . . . perfect for anyone interested in growing moss. A viable alternative to lawns, moss is thoroughly explained in this one-of-a-kind tome from the owner of Mountain Moss Enterprises in North Carolina.” —Library Journal starred review
“Any conversation about the nuanced delights of moss gardening is usually overshadowed by lawn bores wanting to know how to eradicate the stuff. Here is the antidote. Martin’s whistle-stop survey of moss gardens from Japan to North America should convert even diehard moss-militants.” —The Financial Times
“Comprehensive, inspirational, and full of information, this is a fascinating books for anyone wanting to truly broaden the range of plants they grow…a very useful guide.” —Gardens Illustrated
“The bible for mossers.” —Asheville Citizen-Times
“Instead of eradicating this deer-resistant, pest-resistant, rootless, stemless wonder of a plant, Martin tells us how to encourage and cultivate it…Seeing these hushed and serene gardens makes me hope our climate continues to oblige in future summers.” —Pacific Northwest Magazine
“Down-to-earth advice on how to make the best use of bryophytes in the garden, with profiles of 25 of the most useful species.” —The Professional Gardener
“In her new book, Martin offers a realistic path to success with this plan, the ‘other’ green ground cover…Whether you’re a newcomer or a (somewhat) experienced grower who wants a successful moss landscape, the book offers insights and options to help you reach your goal.” —About.com
“As informed and informative as it is beautifully illustrated and thoroughly 'user friendly' in content and presentation, The Magical World of Moss Gardening is very highly recommended.” —Midwest Book Review
“The Magical World of Moss Gardening will encourage and inspire anyone new to moss gardening.” —Pumpkin Beth