For Twice In My Life

A woman embraces her second chance at love when an accident causes her boyfriend to forget their recent break-up in this delightfully funny and romantic new novel from the author of The Rehearsals.



Layla’s chaotic life transformed when she met Ian Barnett. Ambitious, committed, and thoughtful, Ian has been everything she'd dreamed of, and she knows he'd say the same of her. So when he breaks up with her out of the blue, Layla is stunned. What went wrong?



In the midst of her break-up funk, Layla gets a call from the hospital. Ian's had a biking accident. He's okay, but he needs someone—his someone—to get him home safely from the hospital. As it becomes clear Ian doesn't remember he ended things, it also becomes clear that the accident has given him a new lease on life . . . and Layla a second chance to get things right.



Being back with Ian is everything Layla hoped, until his younger brother comes to town. Matt is restless, unpredictable, and threatens to upset the careful balance Layla and Ian have rebuilt. And balance is what Layla desperately needs. As things get more complicated both at home and at work, Layla will realize she can only find real love—and happiness—if she learns to be honest about the stories she's been telling: to Ian, to Matt, to her family, and most importantly, to herself.