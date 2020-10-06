Annette Christie
Annette Christie is a Canadian-American hybrid with a BFA in Theatre and a history of very odd jobs. She's had articles featured in various publications including HelloGiggles and The Guardian, and the back of her head is featured prominently in the film Mean Girls. She currently resides in Alberta with her husband and two children. The Rehearsals is her adult debut.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Rehearsals
Fans of Josie Silver and Rebecca Serle will delight in this romantic debut novel--that has a Groundhog Day twist--about a couple who call off their…