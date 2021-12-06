A young doctor steps into a hospital on her first day as a medical resident. So begins this powerful debut which follows our unnamed narrator through a surgical rotation, anatomy, a bout of depression, and the start of a relationship with a seminarian.
As she works her way from one hospital room to another, from a man suffering from tuberculosis to a young woman slowly losing the ability to formulate sentences, she uncovers not only the deterioration of those around her, but truths she has kept hidden from herself until now. The long hours and grueling schedule, intentionally designed to push students to their limits, start to blur the lines of her professional life as her own wounds—a haunting childhood, a series of stepfathers, a bingeing mother—gradually resurface.
In brilliant, often darkly funny prose, A History of Present Illness is an exorcism of the heavy strain placed on those who choose to commit to this difficult career and asks us to mediate on what it means to truly be alive.
As she works her way from one hospital room to another, from a man suffering from tuberculosis to a young woman slowly losing the ability to formulate sentences, she uncovers not only the deterioration of those around her, but truths she has kept hidden from herself until now. The long hours and grueling schedule, intentionally designed to push students to their limits, start to blur the lines of her professional life as her own wounds—a haunting childhood, a series of stepfathers, a bingeing mother—gradually resurface.
In brilliant, often darkly funny prose, A History of Present Illness is an exorcism of the heavy strain placed on those who choose to commit to this difficult career and asks us to mediate on what it means to truly be alive.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"This book destroyed my heart, and then restored it. The raw eloquence of the language, the wisdom spiked with gallows humor, the young woman who transcends an early life of damage—the tension and triumph come from how easily the narrator's life could have gone the other way. She wonders: 'To get over what you've come from but to stay who you are. What would that even look like?' It looks like this novel, and it is beautiful."—Amy Hempel, author of The Collected Stories
"Nowhere else have I ever encountered such brutal wisdom—about life, about the body, about our shared circumstance as the future dead—delivered with such grace, such largeness of heart. Anna DeForest's fearless, unsparing debut is a life raft thrown out for all of us to cling to." —Garielle Lutz, author of The Complete Gary Lutz
“A History of Present Illness is a singular read, full of beauty and wit and monstrous truth. It took me down dark corridors of loss and out into the too bright sunshine again. I’ve never read anything like it. Wholly original and shockingly brilliant.”—Jenny Offill