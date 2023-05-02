A History of Burning

Description

In the vein of Min Jin Lee and Yaa Gyasi, an epic, sweeping historical debut novel spanning continents and a century, of how one act can reverberate through four generations of a family and their search for belonging.



At the turn of the twentieth century, Pirbhai, a teenage boy looking for work, is taken from his village in India to labor on the East African Railway for the British. One day, Pirbhai commits an act to ensure his survival that will haunt him forever and reverberate across his family's future .



Pirbhai’s children, born and raised under the jacaranda trees and searing sun of Kampala, are considered outsiders in their homeland during the waning days of British colonial rule. As Uganda moves towards independence and military dictatorship, Pirbhai’s granddaughters, Latika, Mayuri, and Kiya, are three sisters coming of age in a divided nation. As they each forge their own path for a future, they must carry the silence of the history they’ve inherited. In 1972, under Idi Amin's brutal regime and the South Asian expulsion, the family has no choice but to flee, and in the chaos, they leave something devastating behind.



Pirbhai's grandchildren, scattered across the world, find their way back to each other in exile in Toronto until one day, a letter arrives that stokes the flames of the fire that haunts the family. It makes each generation question how far they are willing to go, and who they are willing to defy to secure their own place in the world.