The Electric Fencing Handbook
How to Choose and Install the Best Fence to Protect Your Crops and Livestock
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 16, 2017. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Use electric fencing to protect your livestock, poultry, beehives, and garden. Portable electric fencing is key to successful rotational grazing, while permanent electric fencing effectively protects gardens and orchards and secures large pastures. Through clear instructions accessible to everyone, you’ll learn when to use these methods or a combination of the two, plus how to plan for, build, and maintain your electric fencing. This crucial tool is cost effective and versatile, but veteran farmer and author Ann Larkin Hansen also explains what not to do with an electric fence.
“Easy-to-follow instructions, regardless of whether you want to keep livestock in or wild animals out.” — Richard Banks, editorial director of FarmLife