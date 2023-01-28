Free shipping on orders $35+

The Electric Fencing Handbook
The Electric Fencing Handbook

How to Choose and Install the Best Fence to Protect Your Crops and Livestock

by Ann Larkin Hansen

On Sale

May 16, 2017

Page Count

96 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781612128924

Genre

Nonfiction / House & Home / Do-it-yourself / Electrical

Description

Use electric fencing to protect your livestock, poultry, beehives, and garden. Portable electric fencing is key to successful rotational grazing, while permanent electric fencing effectively protects gardens and orchards and secures large pastures. Through clear instructions accessible to everyone, you’ll learn when to use these methods or a combination of the two, plus how to plan for, build, and maintain your electric fencing. This crucial tool is cost effective and versatile, but veteran farmer and author Ann Larkin Hansen also explains what not to do with an electric fence.

Praise

“Easy-to-follow instructions, regardless of whether you want to keep livestock in or wild animals out.” — Richard Banks, editorial director of FarmLife
 
