Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Monarch Butterflies
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Monarch Butterflies

Explore the Life Journey of One of the Winged Wonders of the World

by Ann Hobbie

Illustrated by Olga Baumert

Regular Price $16.95

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

Hardcover
Hardcover

Regular Price $16.95

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 27, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Apr 27, 2021

Page Count

48 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781635862898

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Animals / Butterflies, Moths & Caterpillars

Description

Monarchs are a favorite and familiar North American butterfly, and their incredible annual migration has captured the popular imagination for generations. As populations of monarchs decline dramatically due to habitat loss and climate change, interest in and enthusiasm for protecting these beloved pollinators has skyrocketed. With easy-to-read text and colorful, engaging illustrations, Monarch Butterflies presents young readers with rich, detailed information about the monarchs’ life cycle, anatomy, and the wonders of their signature migration, as well as how to raise monarchs at home and the cultural significance of monarchs in Day of the Dead celebrations. As the book considers how human behavior has harmed monarchs, it offers substantive ways kids can help make a positive difference. Children will learn how to turn lawns into native plant gardens, become involved in citizen science efforts such as tagging migrating monarchs and participating in population counts, and support organizations that work to conserve butterflies.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

“An important wake-up call to help stem the decline of these monarchs of the skies.” — Kirkus

“The monarch butterfly takes center stage in​ this text for grade-schoolers, which offers​ age-appropriate insights into the species’​ life cycle, habitat, and extraordinary migration... an admirable addition to any gradeschooler’s lepidoptery library."​ — Science Magazine (AAAS) 


“As the wings of the butterflies themselves… Bound to be read over and over, just as children's books should be, Hobbie's excellent creation is a genuine treasure.” — Wendy Williams, author of The Language of Butterflies
 
“While all organisms on earth have wonderful and unique life journeys, that of monarch butterflies may be one of the most amazing. Here, the story of this journey is told in easy to understand, but still accurate, words and pictures.” — Karen Oberhauser, UW-Madison Arboretum Director
 
"This book is perfect for aspiring biologists and nature lovers. It beautifully illustrates the complex story of the natural world through the lens of the monarch butterfly and its amazing migration." — Wendy Caldwell, Executive Director of Monarch Joint Venture
 
“Soaring color and an elegant flow of information fly high together in Hobbie’s robustly beautiful book. Baumert’s vibrant natural palette is rich in botanical detail, lush in evocative background landscape, factual yet charming in biological renderings.  Readers will certainly conclude that the world is much more colorful with monarchs in it, just the inspiration needed for budding environmental stewards.” — Claudia McGehee, author and illustrator of North Woods Girl and Begin with a Bee
“An important wake-up call to help stem the decline of these monarchs of the skies.” — Kirkus

“The monarch butterfly takes center stage in​ this text for grade-schoolers, which offers​ age-appropriate insights into the species’​ life cycle, habitat, and extraordinary migration... an admirable addition to any gradeschooler’s lepidoptery library."​ — Science Magazine (AAAS) 


“As the wings of the butterflies themselves… Bound to be read over and over, just as children's books should be, Hobbie's excellent creation is a genuine treasure.” — Wendy Williams, author of The Language of Butterflies
 
“While all organisms on earth have wonderful and unique life journeys, that of monarch butterflies may be one of the most amazing. Here, the story of this journey is told in easy to understand, but still accurate, words and pictures.” — Karen Oberhauser, UW-Madison Arboretum Director
 
"This book is perfect for aspiring biologists and nature lovers. It beautifully illustrates the complex story of the natural world through the lens of the monarch butterfly and its amazing migration." — Wendy Caldwell, Executive Director of Monarch Joint Venture
 
“Soaring color and an elegant flow of information fly high together in Hobbie’s robustly beautiful book. Baumert’s vibrant natural palette is rich in botanical detail, lush in evocative background landscape, factual yet charming in biological renderings.  Readers will certainly conclude that the world is much more colorful with monarchs in it, just the inspiration needed for budding environmental stewards.” — Claudia McGehee, author and illustrator of North Woods Girl and Begin with a Bee
Read More Read Less