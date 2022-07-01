Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Monarch Butterflies
Explore the Life Journey of One of the Winged Wonders of the World
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 27, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
“The monarch butterfly takes center stage in this text for grade-schoolers, which offers age-appropriate insights into the species’ life cycle, habitat, and extraordinary migration... an admirable addition to any gradeschooler’s lepidoptery library." — Science Magazine (AAAS)
“As the wings of the butterflies themselves… Bound to be read over and over, just as children's books should be, Hobbie's excellent creation is a genuine treasure.” — Wendy Williams, author of The Language of Butterflies
“While all organisms on earth have wonderful and unique life journeys, that of monarch butterflies may be one of the most amazing. Here, the story of this journey is told in easy to understand, but still accurate, words and pictures.” — Karen Oberhauser, UW-Madison Arboretum Director
"This book is perfect for aspiring biologists and nature lovers. It beautifully illustrates the complex story of the natural world through the lens of the monarch butterfly and its amazing migration." — Wendy Caldwell, Executive Director of Monarch Joint Venture
“Soaring color and an elegant flow of information fly high together in Hobbie’s robustly beautiful book. Baumert’s vibrant natural palette is rich in botanical detail, lush in evocative background landscape, factual yet charming in biological renderings. Readers will certainly conclude that the world is much more colorful with monarchs in it, just the inspiration needed for budding environmental stewards.” — Claudia McGehee, author and illustrator of North Woods Girl and Begin with a Bee
“The monarch butterfly takes center stage in this text for grade-schoolers, which offers age-appropriate insights into the species’ life cycle, habitat, and extraordinary migration... an admirable addition to any gradeschooler’s lepidoptery library." — Science Magazine (AAAS)
“As the wings of the butterflies themselves… Bound to be read over and over, just as children's books should be, Hobbie's excellent creation is a genuine treasure.” — Wendy Williams, author of The Language of Butterflies
“While all organisms on earth have wonderful and unique life journeys, that of monarch butterflies may be one of the most amazing. Here, the story of this journey is told in easy to understand, but still accurate, words and pictures.” — Karen Oberhauser, UW-Madison Arboretum Director
"This book is perfect for aspiring biologists and nature lovers. It beautifully illustrates the complex story of the natural world through the lens of the monarch butterfly and its amazing migration." — Wendy Caldwell, Executive Director of Monarch Joint Venture
“Soaring color and an elegant flow of information fly high together in Hobbie’s robustly beautiful book. Baumert’s vibrant natural palette is rich in botanical detail, lush in evocative background landscape, factual yet charming in biological renderings. Readers will certainly conclude that the world is much more colorful with monarchs in it, just the inspiration needed for budding environmental stewards.” — Claudia McGehee, author and illustrator of North Woods Girl and Begin with a Bee