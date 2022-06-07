Putin's World
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Putin's World

Russia Against the West and with the Rest

by Angela Stent

twelve-logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781538741627

USD: $18.99  /  CAD: $23.99

ON SALE: February 21st 2023

Genre: Nonfiction / History / Russia & The Former Soviet Union

PAGE COUNT: 464

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged See All
From renowned foreign policy expert Angela Stent comes a dissection of how Putin created a paranoid and polarized world — and increased Russia’s status on the global stage.

How did Russia manage to emerge resurgent on the world stage and play a weak hand so effectively? Is it because Putin is a brilliant strategist? Or has Russia stepped into a vacuum created by the West’s distraction with its own domestic problems and US ambivalence about whether it still wants to act as a superpower? Putin’s World examines the country’s turbulent past, how it has influenced Putin, the Russians’ understanding of their position on the global stage and their future ambitions — and their conviction that the West has tried to deny them a seat at the table of great powers since the USSR collapsed.

This book looks at Russia’s key relationships — its downward spiral with the United States, Europe, and NATO; its ties to China, Japan, the Middle East; and with its neighbors, particularly the fraught relationship with Ukraine. Putin’s World will help Americans understand how and why the post-Cold War era has given way to a new, more dangerous world, one in which Russia poses a challenge to the United States in every corner of the globe — and one in which Russia has become a toxic and divisive subject in US politics.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less