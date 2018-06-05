Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Available Below

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Apple Books
Google Play
Kobo
Ebooks.com

Press and Articles

Putin Plays Judo, Not Chess

Russia is weak, but its leader makes the most of the West's

disarray and indecisiveness

by Angela Stent, via Wall Street Journal

Read Here

Vladimir Putin's Big Push Into the Middle East

Free of Soviet-era baggage, Russia is bust cultivating ties across the region, including key US allies Israel and Saudi Arabia

by Angela Stent, via Wall Street Journal

Read Here

'Putin's World' and We're Just Living In It?

The Modern Influence of Russia

Discussion and excerpt via On Point, WBUR

Listen Here

Expert: Russia "Never Seems to Learn" How Things Work in U.S.

MSNBC with Ali Velshi

Watch Here

Praise

Former Secretary of State Madeleine K. Albright,"Informed by its author's distinguished career in government and academia, this account of Russian President Vladimir Putin's worldview provides an important window into one of the key geopolitical challenges of our time. Casual observers and seasoned experts will benefit from Dr. Stent's brilliant exploration of Putin's strategy and its disturbing implications for the West."

Walter Isaacson, New York Times bestselling author of Leonardo Da Vinci and Einstein, "Like the judo player he once was, Vladimir Putin has figured out ways to assert Russian power despite his nation's weakness. Understanding how he does it is crucial to America, and Angela Stent's deeply knowledgeable and readable book provides brilliant insights."

Robert B. Zoellick, former president of the World Bank, US Trade Representative, and US Deputy Secretary of State, "PUTIN'S WORLD offers a timely 21st century update on George Kennan's Long Telegram. Russians understand their country through history, geography, empire-and stories of 'great men.' Angela Stent deftly explains how Putin's version of Russian exceptionalism has been redrawing maps of power in Eurasia and beyond. In an era of strongmen who are seeking a new concert of power, Stent offers the wise perspective that we should consider Russia as it is, not as we might wish it to be."

Gregory Feifer, author of Russians: The People Behind the Power, "From one of the leading experts on Russian foreign policy, PUTIN'S WORLD is a highly engaging, comprehensive overview of Moscow's international relations. Angela Stent deftly explains Russia's complex role at a fraught moment in history, drawing deeply on the country's history, culture, and other key factors determining Russians' conceptions of themselves and the world."

US Ambassador William J. Burns, "PUTIN'S WORLD is the definitive guide to understanding the tangled history of post-Cold War Russia and its place in the world. Angela Stent offers a thoughtful, sober, and elegantly-written perspective that could not be more timely."

Kirkus (Starred Review), "An incisive exploration of 'how and why Russia has returned to the world stage'...[Stent] offers a deeply informed look at why Russia, directed by President Vladimir Putin, persists in behaving in what the West regards as an exceedingly maddening, paranoid, and often aggressive manner...A compelling historico-psychological work delineating how the West should respond to Russia going forward."

Read More Read Less

Meet The Author: Angela Stent

Angela Stent is director of the Center for Eurasian, Russian and East European Studies and a professor of government and foreign service at Georgetown University. From 2004 to 2006, she served as national intelligence officer for Russia and Eurasia at the National Intelligence Council. She is the author of The Limits of Partnership: US-Russian Relations in the Twenty-First Century, for which she won the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Douglas Dillon prize for the best book on the practice of American diplomacy.

Discover More

Putin's World

Putin's World

Russia Against the West and with the Rest

by

We all now live in a paranoid and polarized world of Putin’s making, and the Russian leader, through guile and disruption, has resurrected Russia’s status as a force to be reckoned with. From renowned foreign policy expert Angela Stent comes a must-read dissection of present-day Russian motives on the global stage.

How did Russia manage to emerge resurgent on the world stage and play a weak hand so effectively? Is it because Putin is a brilliant strategist? Or has Russia stepped into a vacuum created by the West’s distraction with its own domestic problems and US ambivalence about whether it still wants to act as a superpower? PUTIN’S WORLD examines the country’s turbulent past, how it has influenced Putin, the Russians’ understanding of their position on the global stage and their future ambitions — and their conviction that the West has tried to deny them a seat at the table of great powers since the USSR collapsed.

This book looks at Russia’s key relationships — its downward spiral with the United States, Europe, and NATO; its ties to China, Japan, the Middle East; and with its neighbors, particularly the fraught relationship with Ukraine. PUTIN’S WORLD will help Americans understand how and why the post-Cold War era has given way to a new, more dangerous world, one in which Russia poses a challenge to the United States in every corner of the globe — and one in which Russia has become a toxic and divisive subject in US politics.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / History / Russia & The Former Soviet Union

On Sale: February 26th 2019

Price: $15.99 / $19.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 448

ISBN-13: 9781455533015

Twelve Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy