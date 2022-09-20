Orders over $45 ship FREE

We Are Proud Boys
We Are Proud Boys

How a Right-Wing Street Gang Ushered in a New Era of American Extremism

by Andy Campbell

Read by Stacy Carolan

Description

A gripping investigation into the nation’s most notorious far-right group, revealing how they created a new blueprint for extremism and turned American politics into a blood sport

After the 2016 election, Americans witnessed a frightening trend: the sudden rise of a host of new extremist groups across the country. Emboldened by a new president, they flooded political rallies and built fervent online presences, expanding rapidly until they were a regular sight at everyday demonstrations. Amid the chaos, one group emerged as a leader among the others, with matching outfits, bizarre rituals, and a reputation for violence: the Proud Boys.

From leading extremism reporter Andy Campbell, We Are Proud Boys is the definitive narrative exploration of this notorious street gang and all the far-right movements they’re connected to. Through groundbreaking new reporting, Campbell delivers the untold story of a gang of blundering, punch-happy goons who grew to become the centerpiece of American extremism and positioned themselves as the unofficial enforcement arm of the GOP. Beginning with their founding by Gavin McInnes, the media personality best known for co-founding VICE, Campbell takes us deep into the Proud Boys, laying bare their origins and their rise to prominence. As he exposes the group’s noxious culture and strange rituals, he reveals how the ultimate project of the Proud Boys–to desensitize Americans to political violence–has succeeded entirely, culminating with Republicans calling the January 6 insurrection “legitimate political discourse.” The bizarre, frightening story of the Proud Boys reveals the playbook they have created for domestic extremism, giving us the necessary insight to push back against radicalism in America before it swallows our democracy whole.

A NOTE FROM THE AUTHOR, ANDY CAMPBELL:

 

The attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 was not a random swell of violence, but a calculated plot drawn up and executed by a network of far-right extremists and their allies. The anti-democratic sentiment surrounding the insurrection has not been quelled, but fueled and fanned by politicians and pundits alike. And the nefarious actors behind all of this — chief among them the Proud Boys street gang — aren’t going away, but are regrouping and gaining momentum for the next bout of political violence. And there’s always another one.

 

These are the conclusions being drawn by a House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, which this month has been holding hearings to reveal its findings. They’re the same conclusions drawn in my forthcoming book—We Are Proud Boys: How A Right-Wing Street Gang Ushered In A New Era Of American Extremism—which draws from years of street-level reporting on the Proud Boys, alongside exclusive interviews, to paint a new picture of Jan. 6, one that looks less like a random crescendo of right-wing rage, and more like a natural culmination of an extremist crisis that had been bubbling over for years.

 

In this exclusive preview excerpt, readers will learn how the Proud Boys began preparations to storm the Capitol, a day they saw as their last stand for their outgoing president, Donald Trump. Readers will come away with an urgent sense that not only was the insurrection an observable and tangible plot prior to Jan. 6, but that left unopposed, the Proud Boys can and will begin preparations for the next one.

 

—Andy Campbell, June 2022

 

AN EXCERPT FROM WE ARE PROUD BOYS:

 

It seemed like everyone was taking up arms, gearing up for a decisive battle. The Proud Boys, QAnon conspiracy theorists, militia groups, even a MAGA-touting religious sect that worships with AR-15s called the Rod of Iron Ministries. And everyday conservatives were right there with them: almost one in five American adults at the time believed the lie that the election was stolen from Trump and that forcibly taking it back was a politically justified option. The phrase “Stop the Steal”—popularized by Roger Stone in 2016 and weaponized against Hillary Clinton—exploded again on social media, held aloft by Trump supporters as a rallying cry. It was a new coalition of sorts, in which Proud Boys, antigovernment extremists, and, perhaps most importantly, everyday Republicans gathered under the same banner against what they saw as an illegally installed liberal regime.

 

The Proud Boys absolutely thrive in this environment, where political anger and anxiety seep out of the digital space and begin to spill out into the street, and they were ready to take the reins of the whole operation. The wave of extremism was beginning to crest, and the Proud Boys would be riding it into shore.

 

Their first order of preparation, as usual, was propaganda.

 

One of their most skilled proselytizers was Biggs, a rabid former InfoWars employee who’d been introduced to Tarrio and the Proud Boys by Roger Stone. Biggs, thirty-seven at the time of the insurrection, was known for his ability to organize and pontificate and incite in the style of Alex Jones. Back when he worked for the conspiracy king, he helped push, among other things, the lie that shootings in America were false flag operations—a dangerous invention that led to multiple losing lawsuits for Jones and the show—and he advocated for rape and violence against trans women on social media. He got a reputation for physical violence in 2016, after he bragged on video about “pounding” a protester burning an American flag at a demonstration in Cleveland. Police initially arrested the protester for assaulting Biggs, but after the video went viral, the city had to pay the flag-burner $225,000 to settle allegations that cops falsified their reports in support of Biggs. He rose to the top ranks of the Proud Boys immediately and sat alongside Nordean and Tarrio as a gang celebrity.

 

Between Biden’s election and January 6, Proud Boys leaders and their allies repeatedly hinted at violent uprisings in support of Trump. On November 5, two days before the networks called it for Biden, Biggs posted, “It’s time for fucking War if they steal this shit.” On November 7, when even Fox News had to admit defeat, Tarrio posted to Parler: “Standby order has been rescinded.” The implication? It was game time.

 

On November 10, Biggs declared war outright. He posted a nonsensical screed as the final blog on his propaganda website, The Biggs Report, titled “The Second Civil War Is More Realistic Than You Think.” It reads in part:

If there ever was a time for there to be a second civil war, it’s now. It won’t be because of Trump supporters, it’ll be because the [mainstream media] baited, lied and implied a Biden Victory to their lunatic base that literally believes everything that comes out of their mouth. . . . they keep spewing lies to their base, knowing that when the race is called for Trump there will be mass chaos. . . . Buy ammo, clean your guns, get storable food and water. Be prepared! Things are about to get bad before they get better. Stay safe and God bless.

Soon all the Proud Boys’ posts began to read like terrorist manifestos. Nordean posted this on November 27:

We tried playing nice and by the rules, now you will deal with the monster you created. The spirit of 1776 has resurfaced and has created groups like the Proud Boys and we will not be extinguished. We will grow like the flame that fuels us and spread like love that guides us. We are unstoppable, unrelenting and now . . . unforgiving. Good luck to all you traitors of this country we so deeply love . . . you’re going to need it.

The head of the Proud Boys in Philly, Zach Rehl, posted similarly disturbing stuff that same day: “Hopefully the firing squads are for the traitors that are trying to steal the election from the American people.”

 

On the evening of December 11, the night before the Proud Boys’ flag-burning episode in DC, Roger Stone stood alongside Tarrio and Nordean in front of a sizable crowd of dozens and called on Trump supporters to continue their “fight” for the presidency.

 

“We will fight to the bitter end for an honest count of the 2020 election,” Stone said on video. “Never give up, never quit, never surrender, and fight for America!”

 

Eight days later, a longtime friend of the Proud Boys named Ali Alexander announced his Stop the Steal rally for January 6 to be the main MAGA event in DC on confirmation day. Alexander is a conspiratorial far-right grifter whose suit-and-tie approach to violent extremism got him close to mainstream conservatives at the same time as he was cozying up to the Proud Boys and prominent racists like Fuentes. He made his name as a prominent far-right voice on Twitter (before he was banned for spreading misinformation about the election). He was known for pushing violent platitudes to hundreds of thousands of followers and, in the same vein as the Proud Boys, selling merch off of the unrest he fomented.

 

“I am a sincere advocate for violence and war, when justified,” he once tweeted. “I recognize no law above what is natural and good.”

 

Within days of Alexander’s announcement, the Proud Boys were making no secret of their excitement for January 6. On December 23, Rehl characterized it as “the day where Congress gets to argue the legitimacy of the Electoral College votes, and yes, there will be a big rally on that day.” On December 29, Biggs posted to Parler, “Jan. 6th is gonna be epic.”

 

Tarrio posted an interesting prompt to his followers on Telegram, asking, “What if we invade it?” The first reply to his post read, “January 6th is D day in America.”

Praise

“To learn from Andy Campbell’s brave book how Donald Trump inspired the Proud Boys and how FOX hosts and MAGA Republicans then normalized this hateful, violent group is to see with fresh horror the enormity of the January 6, 2021 plot to overturn the will of the voters—and why all the inciters and enablers of that ongoing attack on our country must be held accountable if democracy is to survive in America.”—Nancy MacLean, National Book Award-finalist author of Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America

“Andy Campbell brings together the pieces to help us understand the inner workings of one of the country’s most notorious far-right groups. An investigative feat, his work is essential reading for those wrestling to understand how homegrown extremist movements take hold and wreak havoc in America. With our country at such a precarious juncture—grappling with domestic terrorism, political polarization, and rampant disinformation—Campbell does the hard work of exposing the dangerous underbelly of the Proud Boys. A timely addition to the study of political violence in America.”—Ali Soufan, former FBI Special Agent and author of Anatomy of Terror: From the Death of bin Laden to the Rise of the Islamic State

"This brilliant and hilarious book explains how the country lost its mind and grown men put on designer uniforms to fight imaginary enemies in the name of whatever their addled brains believed that freedom is. If you’ve ever wondered how a potent mix of creeping fascism, male insecurity and grift came close to upending American democracy, then read Andy Campbell’s book right now."—Vegas Tenold, author of Everything You Love Will Burn: Inside the Rebirth of White Nationalism in America

“Andy Campbell fearlessly pulls back the curtain on the most dangerous organization in America today and how it has unleashed a politics of violence and menace on the landscape. His detailed, insightful, and sometimes astonishing reportage reveals how their street thuggery poses a very real threat to democracy itself. We Are Proud Boys is the definitive text on this threat, both for academics and the public—but it also makes for a gripping (and disturbing) read.”
David Neiwert, author of Alt-America: The Rise of the Radical Right in the Age of Trump and Red Pill, Blue Pill: How to Counteract the Conspiracy Theories That Are Killing Us

