Praise
"The Capitalist Comeback gives a vociferous and much-needed moral, philosophical, and economic defense of capitalism, which is under siege by a variety of left-wing interest groups. While the Trump Administration has rolled back some of the overregulation and overtaxation that prevents ordinary people from becoming extraordinary, only widespread recognition of capitalism's role in creating opportunity for everyone-especially those who need it most-will ensure America's continued success in the 21st century and beyond. Given his decades of leadership in the private sector and being on the receiving end of an ugly, coordinated left-wing attack, Andy Puzder understands this fight better than anyone and is the perfect messenger to deliver this vital message."—Bernie Marcus, co-founder of Home Depot
"Before he was one of America's most successful restaurant CEOs, Andy Puzder earned an hourly wage working his way through school while raising a family. This makes his insights all the more important. Free market capitalism benefits everyone-worker and owner alike. The Capitalist Comeback is a much-needed antidote to the socialism of the Bernie Sanders-Elizabeth Warren Left."—Newt Gingrich, former Speaker of the House
"Free enterprise built America and continues to make us the strongest nation in the world. Yet the policy prescriptions of the progressive Left attack the free enterprise system, and socialism is increasingly popular on college campuses. Andy Puzder is an ardent and articulate champion of American capitalism. His moral case for free enterprise and insight into the history of American capitalism should be warmly welcomed and are desperately needed."—Carly Fiorina
"I've known Andy Puzder for decades, and he is a man who's talked the talk AND walked the walk. This book is a robust endorsement of capitalism written by the consummate capitalist, and it holds the key to understanding how to make the most of the Trump moment."—Arthur B. Laffer, Ph.D.
"Hooray! Capitalism and free markets are making a big comeback in America under Donald Trump. Andy Puzder, a chief advisor to Trump during the campaign, explains how and why it's working. Finally, a book about America with a happy ending."—Stephen Moore, senior economic advisor to the Trump campaign and Heritage Foundation economist.
"Great book.... Capitalist Comeback will be a big hit!"—President Donald Trump
"Puzder is exactly the kind of businessman politicians should listen to but don't. We ignore him at our economic peril."—The Federalist
"A sweeping historical view of capitalism - and of the opposition to it, ranging from the left's "war on profit" following the Gilded Age and the rise of labor unions to modern progressives' vilification of business and their rejection of the views of moderate Democratic Party leaders such a John F. Kennedy and Bill Clinton."—Ed Conard, RealClearPolitics
"In the introduction to his book, Puzder says that one of his primary goals in writing it was to create a "'Most Wanted' list of the institutions standing in the way of freedom and prosperity" in America so that those who value capitalism and free enterprise can better understand the forces that are fighting to obstruct Trump's economic agenda. And in that respect, The Capitalist Comeback succeeds pretty brilliantly."—Townhall.com
"Such a fantastic book. Everybody should be reading it."—Trish Regan, Fox Business
"A great new book."—Stuart Varney, Fox Business
"Love the book."—Laura Ingraham, Fox News
"A very honest of step back...[the book] inspires me."—Neil Cavuto, Fox News
"As a successful CEO in the restaurant industry, Andy Puzder uniquely understands how important the profit motive is to our country's ultimate prosperity."—The Heritage Foundation
The Capitalist Comeback
The Trump Boom and the Left's Plot to Stop It
Andy Puzder, the former CEO of Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, says that “capitalism” is not a dirty word, and thankfully President Trump understands this; his pro-business policies will bring back economic growth and secure our future.
As a successful CEO in the restaurant industry, Andy Puzder uniquely understands how important the profit motive is to our country’s ultimate prosperity. Furthermore, as the grandson of immigrants, the son of a car salesman, and someone who worked his way up from earning minimum wage to running an international business, he has a first-hand view of how America’s exceptional capitalist spirit can lift everyone to success.
In 2016, the American people faced a stark choice between two very different presidential candidates. Hillary Clinton spent most of her adult life involved in politics and promised to uphold and advance the progressive legacy of President Barack Obama who had first won the White House on promises to “spread the wealth around.” Donald Trump, on the other hand, came from the business world, was an unapologetic capitalist, used his own personal wealth as inspiration, and promised simply to “Make America Great Again.”
By choosing Trump over Clinton, the American people put a stop to decades of government expansion under progressive leadership, and they might just have saved our economy by doing so.
America was once a land where everyone was encouraged to seek their fortune – the more prosperous our citizens, the more our whole society could in turn prosper. But leftist forces in the United States have been seeking to tarnish the pursuit of prosperity and to paint profit as an evil motivation fit only for greedy plutocrats.
Andrew Puzder understands this first-hand after a progressive smear campaign stopped him from joining President Trump’s cabinet. As Puzder explains in his new book, The Capitalist Comeback, this was an act of desperation from a left wing facing irrelevance with a pro-business president in the White House. From its roots in the Progressive Era to labor unions to education to entertainment to its political resurgence with avowed socialist candidates such as Bernie Sanders, Puzder traces the development of the anti-profit forces in the United States and shows how, under President Trump, they can be vanquished for good.