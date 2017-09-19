Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Andrew Puzder

ANDREW PUZDER is the former chief executive of CKE Restaurants, where he helped turn Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. into the fast food powerhouses that they are today. Starting as the owner’s personal attorney in 1991, Puzder helped pull the company out of serious financial difficulties. Under his leadership, CKE has expanded to 3,700 restaurants globally.
