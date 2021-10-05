When Sex Hurts

The relationship between painful sex and genetics

The newest in treatment for sexual pain and sexual pain indications, like endometriosis

Safety and treating sexual pain

The more than 20 causes of sexual pain

How psychological factors can contribute to sexual pain

Painful sex is a condition that causes embarrassment and silence—often going undiscussed or misdiagnosed. A decade ago, the first edition ofshed light on this disorder, for which as many as 40 percent of the women who suffer from it won't seek medical care. Leading experts Drs. Goldstein, Pukall, Krapf, and Goldstein have made monumental inroads into diagnosing and treating the underlying cause of this pain. Now, in a fully revised edition of their groundbreaking guide, they bring readers updated, lifechanging information even their doctors may be unaware of.Tackling the stereotypes, myths, and realities of sexual pain, this easy‑to‑understand, accessible guide will help readers get the help they need and deserve, answer the most urgent questions about the causes of sexual pain and how to find the right doctor and treatment, as well as offering the most recent information on:Featuring groundbreaking research and stories from women who've also suffered—and recovered—provides all of the tools readers need to stop hurting and start healing.