When Sex Hurts

The most urgent questions about the causes of sexual pain

How to find the right doctor

The relationship between painful sex and genetics

The newest in treatment for sexual pain and sexual pain indications, like endometriosis

Safety and treating sexual pain

The more than twenty causes of sexual pain

How psychological factors can contribute to sexual pain

Painful sex is a condition that causes embarrassment and silence; not only does it often remain undiscussed or misdiagnosed, as many as 40 percent of the women who suffer from it won't seek medical care. The first edition ofwas one of the first trade books to shed light on this health issue. In the past ten years, leading experts Drs. Goldstein, Pukall, Krapf, and Goldstein have continued to make monumental inroads into diagnosing and treating the underlying cause of pelvic pain. Now they have fully revised edition their groundbreaking guide to bring readers updated, lifechanging information even their doctors may be unaware of.Tackling the stereotypes, myths, and realities of sexual pain, this easy‑to‑understand, accessible guide will help readers get the help they need and deserve, offering key information on:Featuring groundbreaking research and stories from women who've also suffered—and recovered—provides all of the tools readers need to stop hurting and start healing.