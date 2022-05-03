When Sex Hurts
When Sex Hurts

Understanding and Healing Pelvic Pain

by Andrew Goldstein, MD

by Caroline Pukall, PhD

by Dr. Jill Krapf

by Irwin Goldstein, MD

Hachette Go

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780306827426

USD: $18.99  /  CAD: $23.99

ON SALE: January 3rd 2023

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Pain Management

PAGE COUNT: 304

For the 20 million women who suffer from painful intercourse: the completely revised and updated guide that addresses the multiple causes and the available treatments
 
Painful sex is a condition that causes embarrassment and silence; not only does it often remain undiscussed or misdiagnosed, as many as 40 percent of the women who suffer from it won't seek medical care. The first edition of When Sex Hurts was one of the first trade books to shed light on this health issue. In the past ten years, leading experts Drs. Goldstein, Pukall, Krapf, and Goldstein have continued to make monumental inroads into diagnosing and treating the underlying cause of pelvic pain. Now they have fully revised edition their groundbreaking guide to bring readers updated, lifechanging information even their doctors may be unaware of.

Tackling the stereotypes, myths, and realities of sexual pain, this easy‑to‑understand, accessible guide will help readers get the help they need and deserve, offering key information on:
 
  • The most urgent questions about the causes of sexual pain
  • How to find the right doctor
  • The relationship between painful sex and genetics
  • The newest in treatment for sexual pain and sexual pain indications, like endometriosis
  • Safety and treating sexual pain
  • The more than twenty causes of sexual pain
  • How psychological factors can contribute to sexual pain

Featuring groundbreaking research and stories from women who've also suffered—and recovered—When Sex Hurts provides all of the tools readers need to stop hurting and start healing.

