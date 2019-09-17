Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The World of Sanditon: The Official Companion

The World of Sanditon: The Official Companion

by

by

An exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of Jane Austen’s Sanditon television series.

Sanditon, the final novel Austen was working on before her death, has been given an exciting conclusion, and will be brought to a primetime television audience on PBS/Masterpiece for the very first time by Emmy and BAFTA Award winning screenwriter Andrew Davies (War & Peace, Mr. Selfridge, Les Misérables, Pride and Prejudice).

This, the official companion to the Masterpiece series, contains everything a fan could want to know. It explores the world Austen created, along with fascinating insights about the period and the real-life heartbreak behind her final story. And it offers location guides, behind the scenes details, and interviews with the cast, alongside beautiful illustrations and set photography.

Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Television

On Sale: December 10th 2019

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 320

ISBN-13: 9781538734704

Grand Central Publishing Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews