Andrew Davies
Sara Sheridan is the author of the official companion to the successful PBS/Masterpiece drama in 2017, Victoria. She studied at Trinity College, Dublin, and lives in Edinburgh. An historical novelist and journalist, she has received a Scottish Library Award and was shortlisted for the Saltire Book Prize. She is the author of the Mirabelle Bevan Mystery series, including London Calling and Brighton Belle.Read More
By the Author
The World of Sanditon: The Official Companion
An exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of Jane Austen's Sanditon television series. Sanditon, the final novel Austen was working on before her death, has…