New Orleans, Mon Amour

gripped by the spirit

1985–1990

A C RAVING FOR S WAN

T HE DAY AFTER M ARDI G RAS, in New Orleans, I had a terrible craving for filet of swan. It was nothing I had ever tasted before, God forbid, but something in me called for swan the way Nero called for his violin. Maybe it was the extravagance of the night's revelry, during which a thousand feathered creatures swam by in big wheels of light. Or maybe it was my Transylvanian neck fetish, which exalts swans and giraffes, calling for a feverish rite du printemps. Maybe it was New Orleans itself, and the bus named Desire, which twice rumbled by, leaving me weak-kneed.

I rarely require such recondite satisfactions. I have occasionally lusted and immersed myself in a large Bermuda onion slice lying thickly atop a trembling wheel of head cheese. I have eaten boar and rabbit and snails and frogs' legs, but never elephant or rhino or flamingo. I could never eat parrot or nightingale or owl. Even seafood, with its textural oddities, viscous inconsistencies, and insectlike conglomerations, repels me slightly, though I eat it. There is a closed-eyes rapture in the act of swallowing raw oysters au deux, the rapture of legend and rumor, no doubt. And in the swallowing of shrimps and the sucking of crabs there resides the ever-so-slight perversity of devouring our origins, a kind of reverse cannibalistic philogeny.

Only the night before, I'd feasted with my friends Philip and Heather on a large brewing potful of hellish sea and land animals gathered by a wild, masked crowd. The drunken, howling mob dived into the liberally spiced cauldron with the abandon of guests at a Hollywood pool party. It was my great luck, I thought next day, to have emerged into the sunlight with a relatively sound body. Had all the knowns and the unknowns in the pot decided to tear me apart, they could have certainly done so. But like the festival itself, the stew had been good-natured and amazingly lawful.

But instead of blessing my good fortune, I wandered about craving swan. Oh, dark star! It was therefore with great pleasure that I read in the newspaper about Prince Philip's resignation from the Explorers' Club of New York because it served hippopotamus and lion steaks at its annual dinner.

The prince, who is the president of the World Wildlife Fund, said that he was "appalled by the exhibition of bad taste." Of course, had I been the prince I might have thought twice before abrogating my royal right to eat anything. His ancestors must have eaten the last of many species, including the griffin, the phoenix, and the unicorn. In our day, however, even a prince must control his cravings and eat the commoner's fare.

I took the hint. Had chicken instead.

W RONG N UMBER

I HAVE NEVER LIVED in a city where so many people call the wrong number. Ten times a day in New Orleans the phone rings and somebody asks for Florence or Mort or Spanky. "No Florence here," I say. That would stop people in most places. Not here. They go on talking to Florence as if I were just someone on the extension. I slam the phone down. Thirty seconds later it rings. Florence, Mort, or Spanky, please.

I told this to a native. He laughed. This city, he said, is famous for wrong numbers. I got an answering machine and said my name and number on it, and people leave messages for Florence, Mort, or Spanky. Or worse, they keep talking to them as if they were there. What I do now, see, is to say: "I'm so sorry. Florence had an accident. She's dying at Mercy Hospital. And Mort is dead. And Spanky's been hit by the streetcar."

Now I could do that. But it might not be enough. Another native told me that often the calls are for dead people. People call the old numbers, believing that the dead to whom that number once belonged will answer. There is a telephonic voodoo cult in the city. It's an old New Orleans practice, based on the belief that a person's phone number passes with the person's soul into the beyond. Something similar must have been on the minds of the people who buried Mary Baker Eddy, the founder of Christian Science. They put a phone in her grave, waiting for her to call. On the other end, in a small office, a church official waits.

Good work, if you can get it.

But to return to the problem at hand: There is some evidence that the practice brings results. Either that, or people exasperated at being called Florence, Mort, or Spanky finally admit that they are.

Call me Florence.

N OUVEAU P IRATES

N EW O RLEANS IS A PIRATE CITY, in both legend and fact. It is no wonder then that as soon as I disembarked—from the 4:20 Greyhound from Baton Rouge—I ran into privateers. What happened was that I walked into the first bar I saw to order a cold beer.

"Beer," I said. "It's hell out there."

It was only then that I looked at the bartender. A red scar traversed his face like a bolt of lightning from one corner of a marble-slab chin to a closed purple ostrich-egg of an eye.

"It's hell in here," he said.

Verily. Uncomfortably close to my left was a wrinkled midget with a scorpion face wearing a sleeveless T-shirt. His arms and shoulder were tattooed with layers of vicious symbols and proper names belonging to both sexes. He was muttering to himself something that sounded like: "I killed thirty-six people and I'm still hungry!"

On my right was an enormous cowboy with a huge hat and no shirt. Waves of flesh rolled away from him into the carved edge of the bar. One of his arms, the size of a regular person, was around a haggard wench with sagging everything, who sported also a number of wavy and faded tattoos that looked as if they'd been recently dug out in Pompeii.

I took two gulps of beer, noting in passing that the glass hadn't been washed in anything but beer and was quite possibly crawling with things you can only get in three or four places on earth.

I stepped over a few sprawled bodies on my way out the door, and marveled at my great fortune when I was actually on the other side of it. The merciless sun of New Orleans beat on my head like Jean Lafitte, the blacksmith pirate, beating a horseshoe in his forge.

When I got home, I walked into the serenity of my house and fondly watched my well-educated fourteen-year-old son work on his middle-class computer.

"How ya doing?" I said cheerily, trying to banish hell from my nostrils.

"I'm pirating a program," he said. "I get seasick, so I became a computer pirate instead."

He smiled that sweet fourteen-year-old smile, you know.

C OOKIN'

I 'VE BEEN PASSING BY this store on my way to school, and it never fails to charm me. The hand-lettered sign in the window advertises new things every day: gator, coon, possum, garfish, alligator. Any given day, at least three of those will be present.

Having only recently ventured to taste crawfish, I look forward to the rest of it.

Chef Paul Prudhomme may be making Cajun cooking pretty famous in the rest of the country, but people down here go by other lights. Justin Wilson's Gourmet & Gourmand Cookbook is a great authority. He has recipes for everything from alligator to venison, including the mighty strange Dishwasher Fish.

You wrap your fish in tinfoil and put it in your dishwasher with your dirty dishes. When they're clean, it's done.

There are literally hundreds of homemade cookbooks everywhere. They have things like Drunk Squirrel, Microwave-Baked Juicy Swamp Rabbit, Opelousas's Baked Long Island Duck, Smothered Doves (Oh, Picasso! Oh, Paloma!), Garfish en croute, Frog Legs Congo Square, Gator Meatballs and Fried Alligator, Tipsy Turkey and Dove Pie, Blackbirds and Brown Rice, Bacon-Baked Quail, Stuffed Teals—I have no idea what teals are (maybe the Audubon Society hotline can tell me)—and a huge pot roast of dove, quail, snipe, squirrel, pheasant, or rabbit.

I don't know when I'll get around to all these things, but I won't go until I've had alligator sauce piquante. I hope it doesn't taste like the inside of a purse.

All these dishes come with explanations like "how to skin a deer in five minutes" and other handy hints.

Here is a quick recipe for Sally's Armadillo, from the Cane River Cuisine Cookbook, put out by the Service League of Natchitoches:

Clean the armadillo like a turtle. Marinate for twenty-four hours in salad dressing. Pour a quart of wine over it and refrigerate for six hours. Brown sausage and armadillo in iron skillet. Serve over rice. Use the shell for fortune-telling.

G UNS

I TOOK A PACIFIST, vegetarian friend of mine to this big sporting goods store down here. Add to my friend's credit the fact that he's from New York and you have a perfect target to tease. The store in question is wallpapered with pistols. Even the ceiling is done in pistols. Everything from derringers to Civil War Colt revolvers festoon the place. They tell me that there used to be a rifle here until not so long ago captioned The Rifle That Killed Kennedy, but that may be apocryphal. In any case, there was plenty for my friend to get disgusted about. Here and there in the store stand the huge stuffed bodies of bears, deer, and foxes. And wherever there is room between pistols, they've got the innocent-looking head of some creature peering at you. The guns on the walls are old. The guns in the glass cases are new. You can take your pick of anything from a pearl-handled revolver to an Uzi machine gun. A young office worker was in fact engaged in deep conversation with the salesman, trying to make just that kind of decision. "One of these would be nice," she said, cocking a Magnum pistol. She put it to her eye and took aim somewhere over the head of my New York friend. But he wasn't afraid.

"You know," he said, "until this Bernhard Goetz thing, everybody thought that New York wasn't part of America. Now I think they might be willing to let us back in."

Maybe. The back door was open and parked there was a huge, shiny-looking mobile home. Written on the side of it in huge black letters was: BIG MIKE'S BAIL BONDS. 24 HOURS. Now I'm not one to argue. Who's gonna run out on Big Mike? I could just see him, driving into city slums at night. Rejoyce, ye crooks, Big Mike's in town!

My friend said, "How about a soyburger?"

The office worker put down the Magnum. "Wrap it up," she said.

S OUTH

N O WONDER GREAT NOVELISTS come from the South. There is more room under the half-closed eyelids to observe the world at this pace. I'm not saying the South is slow, but I have certainly become slower since arriving here. I'm even thinking about sitting under that superb Spanish moss in my front yard, which also includes the Mississippi River, and writing a great novel called Light in August.

The whole country, or so it seemed from the interstate, is moving South. U-Hauls loaded with hope and mattresses streamed endlessly this way. As the vegetation grew wilder, the voices more honeyed, the churches more numerous, the food better, a kind of ancient giddiness possessed me. The proliferation of life that began somewhere in southern Virginia began to grow out of all reasonable proportion in Tennessee and Mississippi. It became an irresistible flood in Louisiana, where there were dead armadillos along the side of the road. Time itself underwent a subtle but decisive transformation. I felt tropical, fragrant, and observant.

I am of the school that maintains that migration is good for the soul. I believe with the Hopi Indians that one must cross the earth up and down and sideways before finding one's center. I have lived in the East, the West, and the North. The South is a personal necessity, even if it weren't for its ancient fascination. Since Cortés, everyone wanted to go south. Some, like Cortés's lieutenant Pisarro, went too far south. The jungle swallowed him, with the immoderation that all vegetal life seems to delight in here. But Pisarro was a soldier, not a novelist. Had he been a novelist, he would have written something like One Hundred Years of Solitude. Or should I write that?

T ALES

T HEY SHO' LIKE TO TELL tales down south. When we first got here, there was the question of getting some furniture. No problem, someone said, the whole town's full of yard sales. People here are so crazy about yard sales they come right into your house and try to buy your samplers right off the wall. Just the other day somebody offered to buy my old car and the lawn chairs.

Well, that's funny, I said, because just before I got here somebody from these parts told me that there was no furniture down here. In fact, all they had was one department store, and that was so crowded you could just never shop.

Next, the guy from the phone company came to turn on the phone. "You'll really enjoy it here," he said, "because it's summer all year around. It only gets cold one day before Christmas. But then," his voice took on an ominous hue here, "it gets so cold that people slide all over the place. We had twenty-two accidents on one block …" After he was done with the phone, he said: "'Course, people are gonna tell you things about floodin'. Don't listen to 'em. It never floods. It flooded only once, about five years ago …" That hue again: "It was bad! Everything washed away, includin' downtown!"

I noticed, too, that people are always willing to help, no matter what. In fact, they have a passion for it. Ask someone for directions. No problem. Elaborate, kind directions follow, spiced here and there with a little background on people who lived on this or that street on the way to where you're going. Only trouble is, after circling the area several times, you're nowhere near the place.

This place may well be the salvation of literature. They still know the value of a good yarn down here.

H URRICANE E LENA

E LENA SPARED US. There are rains and wind now, but the brunt of it was to the northeast of us. For a few days there we lived through preparations reminiscent of war. Parts of New Orleans looked like a city preparing for a bombing raid: taped windows, boarded storefronts. A hurricane is in fact a bomb, a bomb filled with evil winds.

At the supermarket last night there were lines going all the way from the cash registers to the frozen food. Behind me was a girl from El Salvador who was having a good time, as was everybody else. This is just like home, she said. Yeah, I said, it is for me, too. The lines reminded me of Romania in my childhood, the only difference being that in Romania there was no food. Only lines.

This being New Orleans, there were, of course, hurricane parties everywhere. Our neighborhood Laundromat stayed open all night and advertised a hurricane party. The drink Hurricane is, as you may know, a local invention.

As the news that all the low-lying areas near the coast were being evacuated started to come in, I began to feel some apprehension. Everyone I talked to had a hurricane story. My friend Chuck said that the most vivid memory of his childhood was being woken in the middle of the night, bundled up, and put in the car. He remembers seeing the eye of the storm above him. That was Camille, and the locals still lower their voices when they mention her name.

There was no question of sleeping last night, so we stayed awake listening to civil defense engineers talking about the levees, police and army officials talking about large rescue projects. Incidentally, the radio is the medium of crisis, par excellence. It is much more intimate and trustworthy than television.

Elena didn't come—but I got a sense of living in the subtropics, a kind of initiation.

C EREMONIES OF THE N EW R IGHT; OR , T HE P EOPLE'S R ELIGION

I WENT TO THE GRAND OPENING of Jimmy Swaggart's World Ministries on Easter—to mingle with the folk. After the opening hymns, Brother Swaggart lit into Communism. The day they laid Jesus in the grave, he said, was humanity's darkest day. It was Friday. Yeah, but Sunday came! And right now in Poland they are celebrating Easter under the Russian jackboot! It's Friday in Poland! But Sunday is coming! And in Afghanistan the Russian soldiers are killing villagefuls of innocent women and children! It's Friday in Afghanistan! But Sunday is coming!

The seven thousand faithful, who were neither too well heeled nor too handsome, turned up their palms to receive the spirit from brother Jimmy's hand-held microphone. Just above the stage, a most professional mixing board had skillful hands laid upon it. And the TV cameras blazed away. After which Brother Swaggart took after the media, prancing all over the stage at least half as good as his cousins Jerry Lee Lewis and Mickey Gilley, with whom he is co-emperor of the lower middle class. The media, he said, doesn't know the Gospels. They think it's a waste for us to spend $120 million on television … a waste to spread the word of the Lord … meanwhile that "demon-possessed freak Prince" made $116 million last year!

I had the distinct feeling here that a revelation was about to break forth from the preacher's lips, and sure enough it came: Jesus said I'm here to take away the sin of the world, and the other day—said Brother Jimmy—I was in the TV studio and the man in the booth said to me: "Take it all away, Jimmy!"

Now that's talent, and the faithful recognized it and were gripped by the spirit. And later they called out from a sheet that had been passed among them: "Help us Jesus to preserve our Judeo-Christian tradition from the menace of secular humanism!"

A few snagged their tongues on those hard last words. But what matter a few slips of the tongue to those speaking in tongues?

C ONCEPTUAL N AMESAKE

I WAS WORKING ON my favorite pastime, trying to figure out what exactly is real these days, when a phone call came. The question of what is real didn't take much of my time until recently because I used to think that I had an instinct for it. But then, so does Coca-Cola.

The phone call was from Willem de Ridder, a Dutch artist, who was calling between planes from New York to ask me if I wanted to go with him to a little Louisiana town called De Ridder—his namesake. Why not? I said.

De Ridder showed up dressed in a flowing cape with a silk bow tie. He was also lugging state-of-the-art recording and camera equipment with a view to capturing every precious moment of his purely linguistic disembarking. Purely linguistic because the town had been named from Amsterdam by a Dutch merchant who owned property along the railroad but never set foot in America. Because he was a foreigner and I don't drive, we took the Trailways bus and were soon on our way toward a tiny dot on the map near the Texas border.

It was a cold and miserable day. The bus lurched forward in the rain through the rural South, making brief stops in tiny towns along the way. Poverty the likes of which has been well hidden in most of the country came in. People with cardboard suitcases tied with string, soldiers on leave still wearing their uniforms, families lugging huge trunks filled with all their belongings.

While de Ridder was voice-testing his equipment in Dutch, a clump of Mexican farmworkers climbed aboard the bus—on their way, no doubt, to a sugarcane plantation. At that moment, a brand new Eldorado pulled into the puddle of the bus station. The migrants all rose from their seats, pointing excitedly out the window. In their minds, they were already driving it.

The town of De Ridder was all closed gas stations and church neon. Not only that, but it was dry. You had to go to Texas for a drink. "Hey, you the new preacher?" shouted a bunch of snot-nosed kids from a porch. De Ridder took a lot of pictures. The city Dumpster, the abandoned gas station, the closed drugstore.

I figured out what's real. The bus. The bus is real.

T WO A MERICAS

T HERE ARE TWO A MERICAS: There is the America that drives, and there is the America that takes the bus. If you watch television, the only America you see is the America that drives. The America that drives lives on the other side of the TV screen from the America that takes the bus. There used to be a time when the America that takes the bus was heard from, be it ever so little. There was a time when the poor rode the bus to the other side of the TV screen to surprise the middle class as they lounged about the modular living room. There was a time when the poor would hitchhike into the consciousness of middle-class America through the books of certain writers.

The disenfranchised, the wretched, and the poor could always hitch a ride through one of Jack Kerouac's lines of prose, straight into the inner sanctums of TV land. But in this day and age, the TV glass has become hard and impenetrable. To take the bus now is to be surprised by the sheer madness and anger out there. It isn't just the "normal" poor folk, if there is such a thing, going Greyhound these days. Crazies of all stripes ride, too. There are drugged crazies, certified lunatics discharged by mental institutions, ex-cons going somewhere with one-way tickets. I can tell the desperadoes on sight and try to avoid sitting next to them.

One guy told me he killed more people than there were on the bus. Where? I asked him. Everywhere, he said, but mostly in Vietnam. Another guy told me that he'd left a Bible in a motel in Hollywood and now they are making a movie from the parts he underlined. Another showed me a pistol and told me the story of his tattoos. These people, I thought, are all clamoring for their moment in the sun. They want the world to take notice—but their desperate bullets ricochet off America's hard TV screen. Even if they went off and killed some people, and some of them surely do, it will gain them no more than a few meager Andy Warhol moments in the fifteen-minute future.

I only hope that the movie they are making from the underlined Bible has something in it about the man who underlined it. Hell's gonna break loose if it doesn't.

W HOSE T IME I S I T A NYWAY?

N INETEEN EIGHTY-SIX CAME to New Orleans at 11 P.M. , not at midnight. The huge crowds gathered in Jackson Square listened to the mayor count down to eleven. When that hour came the crowd broke into a huge cheer and sang Happy New Year! Few voices of dissent called out. A man mumbled: "That ain't our time," and another said, "The South gits it again!" The reason? Television, of course. Dick Clark, in New York City, proclaimed the coming of the new year on New York time. TV cameras pointed live at the crowd relayed the faithful deception to folks around the country.

Does time have a meaning in the age of television? I watched the Sugar Bowl and it was hard to tell the difference between the live scenes and the replays. Time was effectively stopped during the replays, and its substance leaked away. Where did it go? Where did the time when we watched the replays go? What happened to it? A friend of mine went to a wedding recently. It was being videotaped. As soon as the ceremony was over, everybody rushed to see the videotape. Reality had to be validated by reproduction. It is not surprising that we must validate reality by the traces it leaves. But what if these replays that authorize our perception serve in fact to undermine our perception, to overthrow the very reality they seem to reproduce? The videotape of the wedding is not the wedding we saw. It is the machine version. The instant replays at the football game are not what we, from our various vantage points, see. But how can what we see, with our human instruments, stand up to the supposedly "objective" vision of the camera lens? When midnight came to New Orleans at 11 P.M. , it was already understood, by almost everyone, that TV reality takes precedence over human reality. Granted time itself is a fiction, rendered more or less meaningful by the ways in which we regard its authority, but one can hardly imagine a crowd in, let's say, sixteenth-century France, putting off the New Year to suit an entertainment. After all, changes in the calendar once caused riots and religious wars. Human beings must not have won those wars. Whoever did, rules us today.

I NDECENT E XPOSURE