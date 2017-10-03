

“Forget about makeup reclaiming youth,” says Andrea Q. Robinson. “Good makeup reclaims you.” Robinson, whose illustrious career has included positions such as the chief marketing officer of Estée Lauder, president of Tom Ford Beauty, beauty editor of Vogue, and president of Ralph Lauren Fragrances, is the ultimate industry insider. In this fully updated edition of Toss the Gloss, she shares her decades of experience in this honest and straightforward guide for women fifty and over.



In Toss the Gloss, you will learn . . .



Why the right cosmetics, not anti-aging skincare, will help you look your youthful best.



How to recognize the seduction of beauty-industry tactics designed to get you to spend more money than you need to.



Gimmick-free tips and easy-to-follow shortcuts to make the most of your features.



Up-to-date recommendations on which products to choose and which to skip over



With this inspiring book as a guide, women will feel more natural and more confident—at any age.

