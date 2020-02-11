Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Ella Fitzgerald

The Tale of a Vocal Virtuosa

by

Illustrated by

Ella Fitzgerald began her life as a singer on the stage of the Apollo Theater when she was just seventeen years old. Her rich voice and vocal innovations brought her fame and a remarkable career than spanned half a century and won her generations of fans around the world. Acclaimed author Andrea Davis Pinkney has told Ella’s inspiring story in the voice of Scat Cat Monroe, a feline fan whose imagined narrative sings with the infectious rhythms of scat. Two-time Caldecott Honor winner Brian Pinkney’s dramatic perspectives and fantastical images offer a jazzy improvisation all their own.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Biographical / United States

On Sale: January 1st 2007

Price: $6.99 / $7.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780786814169

Trade Paperback
What's Inside

