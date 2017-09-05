Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Booze & Vinyl

A Spirited Guide to Great Music and Mixed Drinks

by

The ultimate listening party guide, Booze and Vinyl shows you how to set the mood for 70 great records from the 1950s through the 2000s.

From modern craft cocktails to old standbys, prepare to shake, stir, and just plain pour your way through some of the best wax ever pressed. Wickedly designed and featuring photography throughout, Booze & Vinyl is organized by mood, from Rock to Chill, Dance, and Seduce. Each entry has liner notes that underscore the album’s musical highlights and accompanying “Side A” and “Side B” cocktail recipes that complement the music’s mood, imagery in the lyrics, or connect the drink to the artist. This is your guide to a rich listening session for one, two, or more.

Among the 70 featured albums are: Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club, Purple Rain, Sticky Fingers, Born To Run, License to Ill, Appetite for Destruction, Thriller, Like a Virgin, Low End Theory, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust, Hotel California, Buena Vista Social Club, Back to Black, Pet Sounds, Vampire Weekend, and many more
Genre: Cooking / Cooking / Beverages / Alcoholic / Bartending

On Sale: April 17th 2018

Price: $13.99 / $17.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 224

ISBN-13: 9780762463480

Running Press Logo
Praise

". . . a unique take that grabs your attention like a record scratch in a monotony of drink books."
- TastingTable.com (The Best New Cookbooks for Spring 2018)


"This is the Best Damn Drink/Music Book on the Planet....We're naturally excited about the new book by the brother and sister team of Andre and Tenaya Darlington, which pairs 70 seminal albums from the 1950s through the 2000s with A- and B-side cocktails."—Paste Magazine
"Listening to the entire Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust LP, side A then side B, would be that much better with a perfectly paired cocktail. Purple Rain, too. Booze & Vinyl goes in deep on years of classic music with drink recipes to match."
- Esquire.com
"If you're looking for an album education, a trip down memory lane or simply a fun entry point into the world of vinyl, pick up Tenaya and André Darlington's new book...We suspect the book will nudge along a resurgence of listening parties, complete with just the right cocktails to set the mood."—Edible Philly
"A groovy, gorgeous gulp of a book. You'll never use an album cover as a coaster again."—-Tim Federle, bestselling author of Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails with a Literary Twist
"Brother-and-sister authors André Darlington and Tenaya Darlington want to enhance your music listening experience, one drink at a time, with Booze and Vinyl. Their book isn't just a sonic exploration of music's greatest hits of the past 60 years - it's also a thoughtful retrospective on how popular cocktails became a part of American culture."—Washington Post Express
Meet The Author: André Darlington

André and Tenaya Darlington are coauthors of The New Cocktail Hour and Turner Classic Movies: Movie Night Menus. They grew up flipping their parents’ records on a Thorens turntable.

André is a drinks, food, and travel writer based in New York. He has been an award-winning restaurant critic and wine and cocktail columnist. In a former life, he was a bass player and DJ.

Tenaya is a food writer, blogger, journalist, and educator in Philadelphia. She pens the blog Madame Fromage (madamefromageblog.com) and is the author of The Di Bruno Bros. House of Cheese. By day, she teaches writing at Saint Joseph’s University.

Meet The Author: Tenaya Darlington

Brother-and-sister writing team Tenaya and André Darlington are the authors of the recent book The New Cocktail Hour: The Essential Guide to Hand-Crafted Drinks, and write the cocktail-focused lifestyle blog With The Darlingtons (WithTheDarlingtons.com). As food journalists, they have spent the last twenty years covering dining trends and hosting parties together. They also like to project old movies onto large surfaces.


