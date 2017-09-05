Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Booze & Vinyl
A Spirited Guide to Great Music and Mixed Drinks
From modern craft cocktails to old standbys, prepare to shake, stir, and just plain pour your way through some of the best wax ever pressed. Wickedly designed and featuring photography throughout, Booze & Vinyl is organized by mood, from Rock to Chill, Dance, and Seduce. Each entry has liner notes that underscore the album’s musical highlights and accompanying “Side A” and “Side B” cocktail recipes that complement the music’s mood, imagery in the lyrics, or connect the drink to the artist. This is your guide to a rich listening session for one, two, or more.
Among the 70 featured albums are: Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club, Purple Rain, Sticky Fingers, Born To Run, License to Ill, Appetite for Destruction, Thriller, Like a Virgin, Low End Theory, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust, Hotel California, Buena Vista Social Club, Back to Black, Pet Sounds, Vampire Weekend, and many more
Praise
—- TastingTable.com (The Best New Cookbooks for Spring 2018)
"This is the Best Damn Drink/Music Book on the Planet....We're naturally excited about the new book by the brother and sister team of Andre and Tenaya Darlington, which pairs 70 seminal albums from the 1950s through the 2000s with A- and B-side cocktails."—Paste Magazine
—- Esquire.com
