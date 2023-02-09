The Ayurveda Way

“An informative and beautifully written book on how to live a balanced life. It’s the perfect gift to type A people like me who think they’re too cool for healthy living.” — Trabian Shorters, editor of best-selling Reach: 40 Black Men Speak on Living, Leading and Succeeding and founding CEO of BMe Community



“An honest window into Ayruvedic traditions, providing simple, powerful, and effective strategies to choose health.” — Lara Galinsky, author of Work on Purpose and Be Bold: Create a Career with Impact



“If you want to change the world, this is the book for you because change starts with ourselves. These 108 steps are simple, clear, and doable. This liberated ancient wisdom illuminates the path with clarity and light.” —Susan Davis, co-author of Social Entrepreneurship: What Everyone Needs to Know