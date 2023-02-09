Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
The Ayurveda Way
108 Practices from the World's Oldest Healing System for Better Sleep, Less Stress, Optimal Digestion, and More
Description
Celebrated Ayurveda teacher Ananta Ripa Ajmera offers an inspiring introduction to this ancient Indian medical tradition, which complements and extends the health and wellness benefits of yoga. Through 108 short essays you will learn to approach optimal digestion, better sleep, less stress, and a more balanced life. Diet is key, and many essays are accompanied by recipes that incorporate into daily meals spices such as turmeric, cumin, ginger, and mustard seeds. In addition, meditation, yoga and breathing exercises, and self-care practices such as oil pulling and massage, make this time-tested wisdom available to contemporary holistic health enthusiasts — even beginners.
What's Inside
Praise
“An informative and beautifully written book on how to live a balanced life. It’s the perfect gift to type A people like me who think they’re too cool for healthy living.” — Trabian Shorters, editor of best-selling Reach: 40 Black Men Speak on Living, Leading and Succeeding and founding CEO of BMe Community
“An honest window into Ayruvedic traditions, providing simple, powerful, and effective strategies to choose health.” — Lara Galinsky, author of Work on Purpose and Be Bold: Create a Career with Impact
“If you want to change the world, this is the book for you because change starts with ourselves. These 108 steps are simple, clear, and doable. This liberated ancient wisdom illuminates the path with clarity and light.” —Susan Davis, co-author of Social Entrepreneurship: What Everyone Needs to Know