A Fast Company best book of the year

A Washington Post bestseller

Winner of the 2017 Axiom Business Book Award in Business Technology





How do you tell a real trend from the merely trendy? How, for example, will a technology–like artificial intelligence, machine learning, self-driving cars, biohacking, bots, and the Internet of Things–affect us, our businesses, and workplaces? How will it eventually change the way we live, work, play, and think–and how should we prepare for it now?





In The Signals Are Talking, noted futurist Amy Webb shows us how to analyze the “true signals”–those patterns that will coalesce into a trend with the potential to change everything-and land on the right side of disruption. The future, Webb shows, isn’t something that happens to us passively. Using a proven, tested methodology, she enables us to see ahead and forecast what’s to come–challenging us to create our own preferred futures.