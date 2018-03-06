Feminine traits that were once disparaged as weaknesses–such as sensitivity, intuition, and feeling emotional–are reclaimed as powerful strengths that can be embraced as the keys to a happier life for everyone









Challenging old and outdated perceptions that feminine traits are weaknesses, The Feminine Revolution revisits those characteristics to show how they are powerful assets that should be embraced rather than maligned. It argues that feminine traits have been mischaracterized as weak, fragile, diminutive, and embittered for too long, and offers a call to arms to redeem them as the superpowers and gifts that they are.

The authors, Amy Stanton and Catherine Connors, begin with a brief history of when-and-why these traits were defined as weaknesses, sharing opinions from iconic females including Marianne Williamson and Cindy Crawford. Then they offer a set of feminine principles that challenge current perceptions of feminine traits, while providing women new mindsets to reclaim those traits with confidence. The principles include counterintuitive messages, including:Women feel things deeply, especially the hard stuff–and that’s a good thing.Peacocks’ bright coloring and garish feathers are part of their survival strategy–similar tactics are part of our happiness strategy.Women have been derogated for “gossip” for centuries. But what others call gossip, we call social connection.Never let anyone tell you to not be emotional. Express your enthusiasm, love, affection and warmth.Don’t be ashamed to cultivate the beauty of your home and wrap your arms around friends and family.With an upbeat blend of self-help and fresh analysis,reboots femininity for the modern woman and provides her with the tools to accept and embrace her own authentic nature.