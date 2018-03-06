Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Amy Stanton
Amy Stanton is a long-time marketer and brand-builder currently running a marketing and PR agency with a large focus on brands targeted at and built by women. Previously, she was the CMO of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia. She is a frequent speaker on the topics of women, sports, branding, and entrepreneurship. She lives in Venice, California.
By the Author
The Feminine Revolution
Feminine traits that were once disparaged as weaknesses--such as sensitivity, intuition, and feeling emotional--are reclaimed as powerful strengths that can be embraced as the keys…