Amy Stanton

Amy Stanton is a long-time marketer and brand-builder currently running a marketing and PR agency with a large focus on brands targeted at and built by women. Previously, she was the CMO of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia. She is a frequent speaker on the topics of women, sports, branding, and entrepreneurship. She lives in Venice, California.

