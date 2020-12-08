The Bloom Girls

Preorder Yours Today!

A librarian for teens by day and a writer by night, Amy Pine can’t seem to escape the world of fiction, and she wouldn’t have it any other way. When she finds that twenty-fifth hour in the day, she might indulge in a tiny bit of TV to nourish her undying love of vampires, superheroes, and a certain high-functioning sociopath detective. She hails from the far-off galaxy of the Chicago suburbs.

Gilmore Girls meets My Big Fat Greek Wedding in this humorous, multi-generational story about a mother and daughter who discover that life happens when you least expect it.

Aspiring photographer Gabi Bloom was supposed to build her portfolio on her trip to Europe. What she wasn’t supposed to do was come home with a fiancé. But as she and Ethan barrel full steam ahead toward tying the knot, they learn that falling in love is one thing, but staying the course isn’t as easy as one might think–especially when your partner feels more and more like a stranger the closer they get to saying “I do.”

Forty was going to be Alissa Adler’s year. After raising her daughter, Gabi, mostly by herself, it was time to focus on what she wants: turning her new bakery into a success. But nothing derails plans like an unexpected pregnancy. And as if that wasn’t complicated enough, the father is Alissa’s ex, who’s promising to stick around this time. So now Alissa is trying to plan the perfect wedding for her daughter and figure out her relationship status with the man determined to win her back.