The Bloom Girls

Gilmore Girls meets My Big Fat Greek Wedding in this humorous, multi-generational story about a mother and daughter who discover that life happens when you least expect it.
Aspiring photographer Gabi Bloom was supposed to build her portfolio on her trip to Europe. What she wasn’t supposed to do was come home with a fiancé. But as she and Ethan barrel full steam ahead toward tying the knot, they learn that falling in love is one thing, but staying the course isn’t as easy as one might think–especially when your partner feels more and more like a stranger the closer they get to saying “I do.”
Forty was going to be Alissa Adler’s year. After raising her daughter, Gabi, mostly by herself, it was time to focus on what she wants: turning her new bakery into a success. But nothing derails plans like an unexpected pregnancy. And as if that wasn’t complicated enough, the father is Alissa’s ex, who’s promising to stick around this time. So now Alissa is trying to plan the perfect wedding for her daughter and figure out her relationship status with the man determined to win her back.
"A fabulous storyteller who will keep you turning pages and wishing for just one more chapter at the end."—Carolyn Brown, New York Times bestselling author, on Second Chance Cowboy
"Cross my heart, this sexy, sweet romance gives a cowboy-at-heart lawyer a second chance at first love and readers a fantastic ride."—Jennifer Ryan, New York Times bestselling author, on Second Chance Cowboy
"Both new and returning readers will be pleased."—Publishers Weekly on Make Mine a Cowboy
"A sweet...love story."—Publishers Weekly on My One and Only Cowboy
"My One and Only Cowboy was an entertaining romance that was woven with wit and warmth."—GuiltyPleasuresBookReviews.com
"Cowboy to the Rescue delivers the goods!"—ReadAlltheRomance.com
"A steamy cowboy romance novel that is sure to warm your heart!"—LovelyLoveday.com on Hard Loving Cowboy
"Hard Loving Cowboy was a delightfully sexy read that made me want to go in search of a cowboy of my own."—KimberlyFayeReads.com
"Sweet and engrossing."—Publishers Weekly on Tough Luck Cowboy
"Light and witty."—Library Journal on Saved by the Cowboy
"Ms. Pine's character development, strong family building and interesting secondary characters add layers to the story that jacked up my enjoyment of Second Chance Cowboy to maximum levels."—USA Today Happy Ever After
"5 Stars! Top Pick! The author and her characters twist and turn their way right into your heart."—Night Owl Reviews on Second Chance Cowboy
"This is a strong read with a heartwarming message and inspiring characters."—RT Book Reviews on Second Chance Cowboy