This Shattered World

The format's the same, the worlds are familiar, the authors identical, but the main characters are different in this second book in the Starbound trilogy. Instead of star-crossed lovers Lilac and Tarver, Lee and Flynn, soldier and rebel, are destined to be enemies on the cloud-shrouded, unfinished Avon. Flynn is convinced that something-perhaps the wisps or the whispers-is sabotaging his planet's progress. Lee is the captain sent to tamp down rebellion, keeping order regardless of the cost. Neither side is right, neither is wrong, but this sci-fi Romeo and Juliet are destined to fall in love in spite of the hatred and danger that surround them. Kaufman and Spooner have transitioned smoothly from These Broken Stars (2013) to this book, while reintroducing Lilac and Tarver at the perfect moment to meld the story lines. The authors' world building, their ability to combine unique and familiar themes, their talent for sustaining dual voices in the midst of romance and tension create a companion series that promises another world, another adventure, and, if we're lucky, another set of lovers, this time on Corinth. — Booklist