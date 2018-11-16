Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
You Don't Want a Unicorn!
Be careful what pet you wish for in this hysterical story from bestselling author Ame Dyckman and beloved illustrator Liz Climo, now as a board book!
When a little boy throws a coin in a well asking for a pet unicorn, he has no idea what kind of trouble he’s in for. Unbeknownst to him, unicorns make the absolutely worst pets: they shed, they poke holes in your ceiling, and they make a big mess. With a knowing wink from Ame Dyckman, author of Wolfie the Bunny and cheerful illustrations from Rory the Dinosaur creator and Tumblr star Liz Climo, this rollicking story shares all of the ways a pet unicorn can ruin your life, and is sure to have readers in stitches.
An Amazon Best Book of the Month
A 2018-2019 Florida SSYRA Jr. List Book
Praise for You Don't Want a Unicorn!:
"Climo's rainbow-bright illustrations take Dyckman's silly premise to a whole new level of absurdity.... This is a crowd-pleaser, complete with cupcake poops and rainbow burps, and...a welcoming and unobtrusive gender-nonconforming vibe."—Horn Book
"Climo creates gleeful unicorn havoc...there's a lot of mischievous fun to be had."—Publishers Weekly
"The tone of the wry, bemused narrator is perfect...and the target audience will likely be eager for a repeat listen."
—Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books
"Imaginative fun throughout."—Booklist