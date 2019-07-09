That's Life!

From the New York Times bestselling author of Wolfie the Bunny comes a witty send-up of inspirational greeting card wisdom that reminds readers of life’s unpredictability and messiness–and beauty.





After Life literally knocks on their door, one kid discovers that Life is truly what you make it. It’s weird and may not always cooperate, but Life’s beauty becomes apparent when it’s embraced for all of its quirks. This story is filled with tongue-in-cheek idioms that will appeal to readers of all ages and will impart deeper wisdoms about the many milestones and stages of life.