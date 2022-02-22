The Magnolia Sisters

For readers of Waitress, Jill Shalvis, and Jenny Hale―love blossoms in the most unlikely of places in a charming novel about family, first impressions, and finding the courage to belong!



Harper Anderson has a to-do list longer than the Colorado River and fields of tulips to tend at her family’s flower farm in California. What she doesn’t have is time for the arrogant tech mogul who makes her an offer to use their farm as his sister’s wedding venue. No amount of money could make up for the destruction it would wreak on next season’s crop. The sooner Luke Martin is on his way, the better.



But Luke will do whatever it takes to make his sister happy. So when Harper’s newest farmhand leaves her in the lurch, he strikes a deal: He’ll work on the farm for free if she’ll give him the chance to change her mind.



Harper and Luke each expect the other to crack first. What they don’t expect is the chemistry that sparks between them as they work side by side. But just as Harper is starting to let her guard down, Luke stumbles upon a secret that could spell disaster for the entire Anderson clan. With her family’s happiness at stake, can Harper put her trust in a man who is worlds apart from everything she knows?