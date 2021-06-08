The Magnolia Sisters

Fans of Waitress, Jill Shalvis, and Jenny Hale. will love this utterly delightful story about family, first impressions, and finding yourself through love!



Harper Anderson has a to-do list as large as the tulip fields she tends at her family’s flower farm in Hillsboro County, California. It's the only way to reach her dream of taking over the business with her sisters once their father retires. But there may not be a farm left to run. Rich out-of-towners are hiking up the local prices, and it's putting their farm out of business. The last straw comes when some handsome, arrogant jerk makes her an absurd offer to use the farm for his sister's wedding venue. No amount of money could make up for the way such an event would destroy next season’s crop—or protect Harper from the sizzling attraction between them.



Tech whiz Luke Martin built his fortune by not giving up. He's been looking out for his sister ever since their deadbeat parents abandoned them, and he's willing to do whatever it takes to make her happy. Even work for free as Harper's newest farmhand, if only she'll give him the chance to change her mind. Luke knows that Harper expects him to crack first, yet what he didn't plan for was genuine affection and attraction to bloom between them as they work side by side. But when Luke discovers a secret that could spell disaster for the future of the farm, can he convince Harper to trust him with her heart, her family—and her happiness?