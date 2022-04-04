A vibrant collection of biographies and illustrated portraits that capture the brilliance of more than thirty American icons, Historically Black is a celebration of Black excellence in fields ranging from politics to STEM, sports to pop culture, and more.



From the moment the first HBCU was founded in 1837, Black Americans from all walks of life have created collegiate experiences that enrich and transcend mainstream postsecondary education. Today, more than 100 colleges and universities are registered under the HBCU banner and over 200,000 students are enrolled. With a legacy of marching bands, drill teams, choral ensembles, homecoming, and more, attending an HBCU is an emblem of pride and a source of joy.

Historically Black not only documents HBCU cultural traditions but also the remarkable stories of former students.



HBCU attendees in the book include: Booker T. Washington, James Weldon Johnson, Ida B. Wells-Barnett, W.E.B. Du Bois, Mary McLeod Bethune, Alice Dunbar Nelson, Zora Neale Hurston, Howard Thurman, Langston Hughes, Thurgood Marshall, Bayard Rustin, Dorothy Vaughan, Katherine Johnson, Mary Jackson, Leontyne Price, Martin Luther King, Jr., Toni Morrison, John Lewis, Bob Hayes, Oprah Winfrey, Kamala Harris, Hakeem M. Oluseyi, Taraji P. Henson, Erykah Badu, Stacey Abrams, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Chadwick Boseman, Hebru Brantley, Ibram X. Kendi, J.R. Smith, Megan Thee Stallion, and Mo’ne Davis.