Free shipping on orders $35+

Lead with Your Heart . . . Lessons from a Life with Horses
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Lead with Your Heart . . . Lessons from a Life with Horses

by Allan J. Hamilton

Regular Price $2.99

Regular Price $3.99 CAD

ebook
Hardcover
ebook
Hardcover

Regular Price $2.99

Regular Price $3.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 6, 2016. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Sep 6, 2016

Page Count

232 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781612127354

Genre

Nonfiction / Pets / Horses

Description

2016 Foreword INDIES Gold Award Winner
2016 Gold Nautilus Book Award Winner
2017 Silver Independent Publisher Book Award Winner
2017 Silver IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award Winner

Award-winning author and celebrated neurosurgeon Allan J. Hamilton combines his understanding of the human brain with nearly 30 years’ experience training horses to offer wisdom on such universal themes as leadership, motivation, ambition, and humility. The results are showcased in more than 100 thoughtful essays that treat working with horses as a metaphor for personal, professional, and spiritual growth. Whether you’re searching for greater spiritual depth or simply want to better understand your four-legged partner, this wise and important collection has something for you.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less