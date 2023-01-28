Free shipping on orders $35+
Lead with Your Heart . . . Lessons from a Life with Horses
This product is expected to ship on or around September 6, 2016.
Description
2016 Foreword INDIES Gold Award Winner
2016 Gold Nautilus Book Award Winner
2017 Silver Independent Publisher Book Award Winner
2017 Silver IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award Winner
Award-winning author and celebrated neurosurgeon Allan J. Hamilton combines his understanding of the human brain with nearly 30 years’ experience training horses to offer wisdom on such universal themes as leadership, motivation, ambition, and humility. The results are showcased in more than 100 thoughtful essays that treat working with horses as a metaphor for personal, professional, and spiritual growth. Whether you’re searching for greater spiritual depth or simply want to better understand your four-legged partner, this wise and important collection has something for you.
