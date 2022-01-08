The Republic of Plato

The definitive translation of Plato's Republic, the most influential text in the history of Western philosophy
Long regarded as the most accurate rendering of Plato's Republic that has yet been published, this widely acclaimed translation by Allan Bloom was the first to take a strictly literal approach. In addition to the annotated text, there is also a rich and valuable essay — as well as indices — which will enable readers to better understand the heart of Plato's intention.
"The best available English translation....It compels intelligent readers to come to grips with what Plato actually wrote."—American Political Science Review