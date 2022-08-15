Orders over $45 ship FREE
Shopping Cart
The Fix-Up
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 18, 2025. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
With her signature sass, Alison Bliss delivers a new contemporary rom-com about a woman returning home and coming face-to-face with her childhood crush.
Wendy Baker isn't thrilled about having to return to her hometown of Granite, Texas, to sell the ramshackle home left to her in her grandmother's will. Still haunted by the traumatic bullying she faced in school, she wants nothing more than to flip the house and return to her life in Houston before she runs into anyone from her past. So when a friend refers her to the owner of a local construction company, Wendy could not be more relieved, until she comes face-to-face with her childhood crush.
Nathan Price cannot believe Wendy is back in town. Even though they moved in totally different social circles, the times he'd spent talking to her through a fence in their backyards meant a lot to him. Too bad he never got a chance to tell her as much. Much less apologize for accidentally spilling her secrets in front of the entire class. Or show her the better person that he has become. Now Nathan finally has a chance to make it up to her.
Can the possibility of a love Wendy deserves convince her to let go of old resentments—and maybe even stay in Granite?
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
“Bliss’s heartwarming rom-com proves that sexy isn’t a size. Readers who’ve dealt with similar insecurities will feel seen. This smart, tender rom-com will linger long in readers’ minds.”—Publishers Weekly on Out of the Blue
"Romance novels with heroines who are not model thin are hard to find and valuable. Fans of Jennifer Weiner will enjoy Bliss."—Booklist on More to Love
"4 Stars! Sexy comes in all shapes and sizes. Fun, sexy and calorie-free!"—RTBookReviews.com on On The Plus Side
"Fresh, fun, adorable!"—Lori Wilde, New York Times bestselling author, on Size Matters
"Size Matters tackles sensitive subjects like weight, low self-esteem and overbearing families with funny lines and relatable characters."—HeroesandHeartbreakers.com on Size Matters