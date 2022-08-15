The Fix-Up

Wendy Baker isn't thrilled about having to return to her hometown of Granite, Texas, to sell the ramshackle home left to her in her grandmother's will. Still haunted by the traumatic bullying she faced in school, she wants nothing more than to flip the house and return to her life in Houston before she runs into anyone from her past. So when a friend refers her to the owner of a local construction company, Wendy could not be more relieved, until she comes face-to-face with her childhood crush.

Nathan Price cannot believe Wendy is back in town. Even though they moved in totally different social circles , the times he'd spent talking to her through a fence in their backyards meant a lot to him. Too bad he never got a chance to tell her as much. Much less apologize for accidentally spilling her secrets in front of the entire class. Or show her the better person that he has become. Now Nathan finally has a chance to make it up to her.

Can the possibility of a love Wendy deserves convince her to let go of old resentments—and maybe even stay in Granite?