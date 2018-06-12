Meant to Be

This laugh-out-loud romantic comedy about sexy exes proves confident and attractive comes in all shapes and sizes.

“Fans of Jennifer Weiner will enjoy Bliss.” (Booklist)



Sidney Larson always thought dark-haired, blue-eyed Brett Carmichael was sinfully sexy, to say nothing of the muscular mechanic’s talent with his hands. But Sidney so didn’t have time for Brett’s overbearing tendencies when they were together so she broke things off. Now a chance encounter brings Brett back into her life, and Sidney can’t help but notice intriguing changes in her ex. So what’s stopping her from revisiting their scorching-hot chemistry?



Since Sidney dumped him, Brett’s made major life adjustments, thanks to therapy and a long, hard look at himself. Sure, he’s still intense but he knows how to focus his energy on his career, not on trying to control a fantastic woman like Sidney. Brett finds the sweet, generous brunette more seductive than ever, but now that he’s finally worthy of her, will she be willing to give him a second chance?



24,000 words