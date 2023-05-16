Gluten-Free Flavor Flours

Chapter One

Rice Flour

Rice flour is deceptive—seemingly neutral and bland, it can be breathtaking, even exotic, in the simplest of cakes. It is sometimes used for its own subtle, slightly floral flavor, but it more often supports other ingredients. You'll find recipes using three types of rice flour here (and in other chapters in a supporting role); each type has different qualities.

White rice flour is milled from short- or long-grain rice with the bran and germ removed. As such, it is mostly starch and has a very subtle flavor with light floral and cream notes. It may be coarsely or finely ground (click here for a discussion), and this can affect the texture of the finished dessert—finer flour yields a silkier texture in high-moisture dishes such as pudding and ice cream, and also hydrates faster in dishes with less moisture such as scones, giving a less crumbly crumb and better structure. Rice flour has a tendency to compact substantially in the bag, which causes volume measures to vary wildly in weight—one more good reason to use a scale for measuring! White rice flour is invaluable; it is the perfect supporting actor when you want to taste the other ingredients in the recipe, which is often the case: when we rave about the flavor of a delectable cake, we say it's deliciously buttery or chocolaty or lemony, not deliciously floury. White rice flour often helps to amplify other ingredients, making them taste more like themselves. In this chapter, those other things are light, subtle flavors such as butter, cream, milk, and eggs, and bold, assertive flavors such as chocolate. In the recipes in the following chapters, the neutrality of rice flour is used to highlight the flavor of the other flours.

Glutinous rice flour (aka sweet rice flour) is white rice flour milled from sticky, or "sweet," rice and, despite its name, does not contain gluten. Fans of Japanese food may know sweet rice flour as the main ingredient in mochi. Like white rice flour, it is a flavor-neutral foil for other ingredients, but it is particularly useful for its ability to retain a satisfying chewiness for days without becoming stale. Sweet rice flour is the secret ingredient that keeps Beignets (see recipe) fresh enough to reheat successfully.

Brown rice flour has much of the neutrality of white rice flour, plus a light graininess and toasty and delicious caramel flavor. The bran and germ in this whole-grain flour also mitigate white rice flour's tendency toward gumminess. Brown rice flour does perform better with time for hydration—when it is baked immediately in a recipe with a small amount of moisture, it can have a bit of grittiness. Normally typecast as a "health food" ingredient, brown rice flour makes a moist and delicious sponge cake (see recipe) and decadent brownies (click here and here).

Where to Buy and How to Store

Rice flours are available in Asian groceries, in better supermarkets in the specialty flour section of the baking aisle, in health food stores, and online from Authentic Foods or Bob's Red Mill (see Resources). Brown rice flour is a whole grain and should be stored in an airtight container, away from heat and light, for 2 to 3 months at room temperature, or for 6 months in the refrigerator and up to 12 months in the freezer. White rice flour and glutinous (sweet rice) flours are not whole-grain flours, and therefore keep well in a sealed container at room temperature for at least 12 months.

White Rice Chiffon Cake

Imagine a cake as light and moist and ethereal as angel food but with a more intriguing flavor and far less sugary sweetness. What a dreamy surprise! Just when I thought rice was simply a neutral background for more interesting or assertive flavors, this cake steals the show with its pristine and subtle rice flavor. Try it with slightly sweetened sliced strawberries and plain or Rose Whipped Cream (see recipe), or with sliced mangoes or pineapple. When you want a change, consider adding fragrant cardamom, saffron, or citrus zest. Serves 10 to 12

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons (224 grams) sugar

5 large egg yolks, at room temperature

¾ cup cool water

½ cup flavorless vegetable oil (such as rice bran, corn, or safflower oil)

1⅓ cups (200 grams) white rice flour or 2 cups (200 grams) Thai white rice flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

8 large egg whites, at room temperature

½ teaspoon cream of tartar

Equipment

Stand mixer with whisk attachment

10-inch tube pan with removable bottom, ungreased

Position a rack in the lower third of the oven and preheat the oven to 325°F.

Set aside ¼ cup (50 grams) of the sugar for later (to stiffen the egg whites).

In a large bowl, combine the remaining sugar, egg yolks, water, oil, rice flour, baking powder, and salt. Whisk until thoroughly blended. Set aside.

In the bowl of the stand mixer, beat the egg whites and cream of tartar with the whisk attachment on medium-high speed until the mixture is creamy white and holds a soft shape. Slowly sprinkle in the reserved sugar, beating on high speed until the egg whites are stiff but not dry. Scrape one-quarter of the egg whites onto the batter and use a rubber spatula to fold them in. Fold in the remaining egg whites. Scrape the batter into the pan and spread it evenly.

Bake for 50 to 55 minutes, until the top of the cake is golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Set the pan on a rack. While the cake is still hot, slide a thin knife or spatula around the sides, pressing against the pan to avoid tearing the cake. Leave the cake in the pan to cool—it will settle at least 1 inch.

When cool, lift the tube to remove the cake. Slide a thin knife or skewer around the tube and slide a spatula under the cake all around. Lift the cake off the bottom of the pan using two spatulas (one on either side of the tube) and transfer it to a serving platter. The cake keeps, wrapped airtight, at room temperature for at least 3 days, or in the freezer for up to 3 months; bring to room temperature before serving. Slice with a serrated knife.

Variations

Lemon Rice Chiffon Cake

Grate the zest of a medium lemon on top of the batter before folding in the egg whites.

Orange Rice Chiffon Cake

Substitute ¾ cup orange juice for the water and grate the zest of 1 medium orange on top of the batter before folding in the egg whites.

Cardamom and Saffron Rice Chiffon Cake

Using a mortar and pestle, pulverize the seeds from 8 cardamom pods (or use ½ teaspoon ground cardamom) and 25 threads of saffron (scant 1/16 teaspoon finely chopped or crushed). Add to the batter before folding in the egg whites.

Brown Rice Sponge Cake with Three Milks Of course you could serve this buttery sponge cake plain (or splashed with a little sweetened espresso or coffee liqueur) and topped with strawberries and whipped cream. But the brown rice flour adds a delicate caramel flavor to the cake, so why not run with it? This riff on the traditional Latin American tres leches—sponge cake drenched in a combo of heavy cream, sweetened condensed milk, and evaporated milk—is less sweet and less drenched than the authentic version, but a terrific variation nonetheless. The warm or cooled cake is poked with a chopstick or the not-too-thick handle of a wooden spoon and then soaked with a sauce of dulce de leche and evaporated milk. The third "milk" is whipped cream on top. More sauce is passed separately at table. What could be more delicious? Serves 10 to 12 For the Cake 6 tablespoons (85 grams) Clarified Butter (see recipe) or ghee (click here) ¾ cup (100 grams) brown rice flour, preferably superfine ⅔ cup (130 grams) sugar 4 large eggs ⅛ teaspoon salt For the Sauce 1 can (12 ounces) evaporated milk 1 generous cup (350 grams) purchased dulce de leche or cajeta ⅛ teaspoon salt Whipped Cream (see recipe), unsweetened or very lightly sweetened Equipment 8-by-2-inch round cake pan Stand mixer with whisk attachment Sifter or medium-mesh strainer Position a rack in the lower third of the oven and preheat the oven to 350°F. Line the bottom of the pan with parchment paper, but do not grease the sides of the pan. Put the clarified butter in a small pot or microwavable container ready to reheat when needed, and have a 4- to 5-cup bowl ready to pour it into as well—the bowl must be big enough to allow you to fold some batter into the butter later. Whisk the flour and 2 tablespoons of the sugar together thoroughly in a medium bowl. Combine the remaining sugar, eggs, and salt in the bowl of the stand mixer and beat with the whisk attachment on high speed for at least 5 minutes. The mixture should be light colored and tripled in volume, and you should see well-defined tracks as the whisk spins; when the whisk is lifted, the mixture should fall in a thick, fluffy rope that dissolves slowly on the surface of the batter. Just before the eggs are ready, heat the clarified butter until very hot and pour it into the reserved bowl. Remove the bowl from the mixer. Sift one-third of the flour over the eggs. Fold with a large rubber spatula until the flour is almost blended into the batter. Repeat with half of the remaining flour. Repeat with the rest of the flour. Scrape about a quarter of the batter into the hot butter. Fold until the butter is completely blended into the batter. Scrape the buttery batter over the remaining batter and fold just until blended. Scrape the batter into the pan. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until the cake is golden brown on top. It will have puffed up and then settled level, but it won't have pulled away from the sides of the pan and a toothpick inserted in the center will come out clean and dry. Set the pan on a rack. While the cake is still hot, run a small spatula around the inside of the pan, pressing against the sides of the pan to avoid tearing the cake. At your convenience (the cake can be warm or completely cool), invert the pan to remove the cake and peel off the parchment liner. Turn the cake right side up. (The cake should be completely cool before storing.) The cake may be wrapped airtight and stored at room temperature for 2 days, or frozen for up to 3 months. To assemble the cake, an hour (or up to several hours) before serving, set the cake (cooled or warm) on a rimmed serving platter and poke holes 1 inch apart all over it with a chopstick or a thin wooden spoon handle. Make the sauce by stirring the evaporated milk, dulce de leche, and salt together until smooth. Spoon 1½ to 2 cups of the sauce over the cake, a little at a time, allowing it to be absorbed. Use the greater quantity if you want a more soaked cake, or let some of the delicious cake remain dry. Either way, pass the extra sauce at the table. Make sure the cake is completely cool before topping it with swirls of unsweetened or very lightly sweetened whipped cream, leaving the sides bare. Refrigerate the cake in a covered container or under a cake dome. Leftover cake keeps in the refrigerator for a few days.

Lemon Cream Roulade with Strawberry-Mint Salad

This simple cake roll is sweet and tart and yummy to start with—but extra pretty and tempting with its refreshing little salad of minty strawberries and micro-diced jicama (for added crunch). The cake is a very basic white rice sponge (see box); you could substitute ¾ cup (100 grams) brown rice flour, preferably superfine, for the white rice flour for a less neutral cake with hints of caramel. Serves 10 to 12

For the Sponge Sheet

6 tablespoons (85 grams) Clarified Butter (see recipe) or ghee (click here)

⅔ cup (100 grams) white rice flour or 1 cup (100 grams) Thai white rice flour

⅔ cup (130 grams) granulated sugar

4 large eggs

⅛ teaspoon salt

1 cup Lemon Curd (see recipe)

1 cup heavy cream

½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Powdered sugar for dusting

For the Strawberry-Mint Salad

1 pint (230 grams) strawberries

½ cup (65 grams) finely diced (¼-inch) jicama

About ¼ cup (6 grams) loosely packed chopped fresh mint leaves

2 teaspoons sugar, or more to taste

Tiny pinch of salt

Lemon juice

Equipment

16-by-12-by-1-inch half sheet pan or 11-by-17-inch jelly roll pan

Stand mixer with whisk attachment

Sifter or medium-mesh strainer

Position a rack in the lower third of the oven and preheat the oven to 350°F. Line the bottom of the pan with parchment paper, but do not grease the sides of the pan.

Put the clarified butter in a small pot or microwavable container ready to reheat when needed, and have a 4- to 5-cup bowl ready to pour it into as well—the bowl must be big enough to allow you to fold some batter into the butter later.

Whisk the flour and 2 tablespoons of the granulated sugar together thoroughly in a medium bowl.

Combine the remaining granulated sugar, eggs, and salt in the bowl of the stand mixer and beat with the whisk attachment on high speed for 4 to 5 minutes. The mixture should be light colored and tripled in volume, and you should see well-defined tracks as the whisk spins; when the whisk is lifted, the mixture should fall in a thick, fluffy rope that dissolves slowly on the surface of the batter.

Just before the eggs are ready, heat the clarified butter until very hot and pour it into the reserved bowl.

Remove the bowl from the mixer. Sift one-third of the flour over the eggs. Fold with a large rubber spatula until the flour is almost blended into the batter. Repeat with half of the remaining flour. Repeat with the rest of the flour. Scrape about a quarter of the batter into the hot butter. Fold until the butter is completely blended into the batter. Scrape the buttery batter over the remaining batter and fold just until blended. Scrape the batter into the pan and spread it evenly with an offset spatula, using as few strokes as possible to avoid deflating the batter.

Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and springs back when gently pressed with your fingers. Set the pan on a rack to cool completely before filling.

Run a knife around the edges of the pan to detach the cake. Cover the cake with a sheet of wax paper and set a baking sheet on top. Hold the pans together and flip them over. Remove the top pan and peel the parchment off the sponge. Cover the cake with a sheet of foil, top with the baking sheet, flip the whole business over again, and remove the baking sheet. The cake should be right side up on the sheet of foil.

Spread the surface of the cake evenly with the lemon curd. Whip the cream and vanilla in a chilled bowl until almost stiff. Spread the cream over the lemon curd. Start rolling the cake at one short end by folding the edge of the cake about ½ inch over the cream. Continue to roll the cake, using the foil beneath it to help you. Roll the cake gently but tightly, as though it were a sleeping bag, to keep the roll as cylindrical as possible. When the roll is complete, wrap it in the foil and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to 2 days before serving.

Make the salad shortly before serving: Cut the strawberries in half and cut each half into two to four pieces, depending on the size of the berries. In a small bowl, toss the strawberries with the jicama, mint, sugar, salt, and a few drops of lemon juice to taste.

To serve, remove the foil from the roulade and slide the cake onto a platter. Sieve a little powdered sugar over it. Serve slices with a spoonful of the salad.

Variation: Individual Lemon Roulades

16-by-12-inch white rice sponge sheet, baked and cooled in the pan

1½ cups Lemon Curd (see recipe)

½ cup (55 grams) sliced almonds, toasted

Powdered sugar for dusting

Remove the cake from the pan, peel the liner, and turn the cake right side (brown side) up on a sheet of foil as described here. Set aside ¼ cup of the lemon curd (cover and refrigerate it if not finishing the roulades right away). Spread the rest of the curd over the cake. Cut the cake into 5 equal strips, each about 3¼ inches wide and 11 to 12 inches long. Cut the strips in half so that you have 10 short strips, each 5½ to 6 inches long. Roll each strip into an individual jelly roll. Roulades may be made to this point and refrigerated, covered, for up to 2 days. In any case, they are easier to handle if they have been refrigerated for at least an hour before finishing.

To finish the roulades, spread the ends of each roulade with any lemon curd that may have oozed out, plus some of the reserved curd, as needed. Put the almonds in a flat dish and press the ends of each roulade into them. You can serve the roulades immediately or cover and refrigerate them until you are ready. Just before serving, sieve a little powdered sugar over each roulade.

White Rice Sponge Cake (aka Génoise) The plain sponge cake known as génoise is the workhorse of classic French baking. It is normally on the dry side, all the better for soaking with flavored syrup and filling with rich buttercreams or mousses. White rice génoise may at first seem like the least interesting cake in this entire collection. But in fact it makes a great all-purpose génoise, because it has a very delicate neutral flavor with a nice hint of butter. In comparison to wheat flour, rice flour allows more butter flavor to come forward so you literally get more butter flavor for your buck. You can substitute it for the traditional plain génoise throughout the classic repertoire of French layer cakes, or gâteaux—well beyond the scope of desserts included in this book. For a slightly softer crumb, try a combination of clarified butter and flavorless vegetable oil. In the preceding roulade recipe, it is used as a thin sponge sheet. To make a round cake instead, bake the batter for 30 to 35 minutes in an 8-by-2-inch round cake pan lined with parchment on the bottom, sides ungreased. This is a versatile cake indeed.

Beignets

The aroma when frying these beignets is the first clue that they taste gloriously of yeast, butter, and eggs. Powdered or cinnamon sugar is always a good finish, or go overboard and coat them with bittersweet chocolate glaze. Do try the technique for reheating; they are just as good as freshly fried without the last-minute attention. The sweet rice flour holds moisture in these doughnuts and makes them slightly chewy. It also helps them stay fresher longer and reheat splendidly. Makes 3 dozen beignets

2 tablespoons very warm (105°F to 115°F) water

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon granulated sugar

1 teaspoon active dry yeast

½ cup water

4 tablespoons (½ stick/55 grams) unsalted butter

½ teaspoon salt

⅔ cup (100 grams) glutinous rice flour or ¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons (100 grams) Thai glutinous rice flour

⅓ cup plus 1 tablespoon (60 grams) white rice flour or ½ cup plus 1 tablespoon (60 grams) Thai white rice flour

3 large eggs

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 to 1½ quarts vegetable oil, such as peanut or corn

½ cup (55 grams) powdered sugar

Equipment

Stand mixer with paddle attachment

Deep-fat fryer or medium (2- to 3-quart) saucepan

Frying thermometer

Combine the warm water, 1 teaspoon granulated sugar, and yeast in a small bowl and set aside.

Combine the 1 tablespoon granulated sugar, ½ cup water, butter, and salt in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over medium heat. Add about half of the glutinous rice flour and all of the white rice flour and stir with a long-handled metal or wooden spoon until smooth. Turn the heat to low and push the dough around the pan for 2 more minutes, turning it over in the pan to avoid scorching. Scrape the dough into the mixer bowl. Break the eggs into the still-hot saucepan and swirl to warm them.

With the mixer on medium speed, add the eggs one at a time, beating after each is added until the dough is glossy and smooth. When all of the eggs are added, scrape down the sides of the bowl and add the yeast mixture, vanilla, and the remaining glutinous rice flour. Mix on medium speed until very smooth and elastic.

Pour oil to a depth of about 2 inches in the deep-fat fryer or saucepan and heat to 350°F. Using two spoons or a small spring-loaded scoop, place 1½-teaspoon-sized lumps of batter in the oil. Do not crowd the pan or fryer; each lump of batter will expand about eightfold. After a minute or so, use long-handled tongs to turn the beignets. Fry until very brown on all sides, 3 to 5 minutes. If necessary to test doneness, cut a beignet in half. Drain on a cake rack; repeat with the remaining batter.

To serve immediately, roll the beignets in powdered sugar (see Note). To serve later, reheat the beignets for 5 minutes in a 400°F oven and then roll in powdered sugar. Beignets may be stored, loosely covered with a paper towel, at room temperature for up to 2 days before reheating.

Note: The easiest and tidiest way to roll beignets in spiced sugar or powdered sugar without getting your hands in the mix is to pile the beignets in a medium lightweight metal (not plastic) bowl with the sugar and tumble them gently back and forth into another lightweight bowl, until all are coated.

Variations

Beignets with Cinnamon Sugar

Substitute 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon mixed with ½ cup (100 grams) granulated sugar for the powdered sugar.

Chocolate-Glazed Beignets

Omit the powdered sugar and dip warm beignets in chocolate glaze: Boil 1¼ cups water and 2¼ cups (450 grams) sugar together until the sugar dissolves. Add 3 cups (510 grams) semisweet or bittersweet chocolate chips all at once; let rest for 5 minutes, then add 3 tablespoons vegetable oil and stir until smooth. Use a slotted spoon to dip the beignets in the glaze and set them on a rack until the glaze is set.

Almond Tuiles

Crispy, crunchy almond cookies are elegantly thin and buttery. They partner perfectly with creamy desserts like custards, pudding, and ice cream. Rice flour plays a neutral role here, allowing the flavor of butter and almonds to shine. Classic tuiles are cooled over a rolling pin (see the sidebar here for methods, including a shortcut) to make them resemble the roof tiles they are named for, but you can also skip that step and make them flat. Makes about forty 3-inch cookies

4 tablespoons (½ stick/55 grams) unsalted butter, melted, plus more for greasing the foil

2 large egg whites

2 teaspoons water

½ cup (100 grams) sugar

3 tablespoons (30 grams) white rice flour or scant ⅓ cup (30 grams) Thai white rice flour

¼ teaspoon pure almond extract

Scant ½ teaspoon salt

⅔ cup (70 grams) sliced almonds

Equipment

2 baking sheets

Silicone baking mats (optional)

Rolling pin or small cups for shaping (optional); see box

Line the baking sheets with regular foil (dull side facing up) or silicone mats and grease the foil or silicone lightly but thoroughly, or line the sheets with nonstick foil, nonstick side up (see Note).

In a medium bowl, mix the egg whites with the water, sugar, rice flour, almond extract, and salt until well blended. Stir in the butter and almonds. Cover the bowl and let the batter rest for several hours or overnight in the refrigerator to let the flour absorb moisture.

Position racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven (or one rack in the center if you are baking only one sheet at a time) and preheat the oven to 325°F.

Stir the batter. Drop level teaspoons 2 inches apart on the lined baking sheets. Use the back of the spoon to smear the batter into 2½-inch rounds—tuiles baked on greased foil will spread a little; those baked on silicone or nonstick foil will not. Bake, watching carefully, for 12 to 15 minutes, rotating the sheets from front to back and top to bottom about halfway through the baking time, until the tuiles are mostly deep golden brown. If the cookies are not baked enough, they will not be completely crisp when cool, nor will they come off the foil easily.

Slide the foil sheets onto racks and let the cookies cool completely before removing them. Or, if using silicone mats, transfer the hot cookies to a rack to cool.

To retain crispness, put the cookies in an airtight container as soon as they are cool. They may be stored airtight for at least 1 month.

Note: Tuile batter baked on greased foil spreads in the oven, making slightly irregular-shaped cookies with thin, delicate edges. The batter will not spread on nonstick foil or silicone mats, so you must spread it to the diameter that you want before the sheets go into the oven. The edges of the tuiles will not be as delicate as those baked on foil, but they will hold their shapes.